Aprilia Tuono 150 and RS4 150 Showcased



Aprilia lifts the curtains off two performance motorcycles, with the possibility of launching them in India.







Aprilia entered India with the launch of its two bikes, the RSV4 and the Tuono 1100. Now, it has been researching the market to bring in smaller capacity products for quite some time. Based on the response received Aprilia even launched the SR 150 scooter, shown at the 2016 Auto Expo.



This year Aprilia intends to penetrate further into the market with the launch of the SR 125. Not only that, the Italian bike maker has also showcased the Tuono 150 and RS4 150 bikes. The two bikes have been brought here to gauge audience reaction. If positive, Aprilia will look at launching the two to India.







To give you a bit more insight, the RS4 is a scaled down replica of Aprilia’s flagship RSV4 1100 RF motorcycle. Hence, everything from the headlamp design to the LED tail light has been inspired by its elder sibling. Even the factory racing livery seen on the RSV4 is carried forward to the RS4.



It is a similar case with the Tuono 150 as well. The street naked with more relaxed ergonomics comes across as a scaled-down version of the Tuono 1100.











Internationally, both bikes share a 125cc liquid-cooled and fuel-injected mill that generated 15PS at 10,500rpm, with 10.9 Nm of peak torque coming in at 8,250rpm. For India, we are getting a more powerful 150cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor, which makes 18PS at 10,000rpm and 14Nm at 7,500rpm. The gearbox is a six-speed unit, with an optional quickshifter.











On the mechanical front, the underpinnings are shared by both the bikes. Hence, suspension duties are taken care of by 40mm USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is managed by ABS assisted 300mm front disc and a 218mm rear disc. These should be enough to bring the RS4 150 to a stop. The grip on offer is courtesy of 100/80-17 inch tyre at the front and 130/70-17 inch tyre at the rear.







While we crave for the duo to be launched in India soon, Aprilia will stay patient and analyze the market to ensure they have successful products in hand. Between the two, we believe that there are higher chances of the RS4 making it to the Indian market. With an estimated price point of Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom), it will rival against the newly updated Yamaha R15 V3.0.