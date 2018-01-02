Aprilia SR 125 Launch Expected This Month



That Aprilia will be coming with a 125cc version of the SR150 scooter is no new news. While the bike was expected to be launched at the 2018 Auto Expo, it might just be introduced sooner than that. The new bikes have been reaching dealerships, well hidden, thanks to their striking resemblance with the SR 150. The eagle-eyed viewer will however notice the subtle difference in the livery. The front apron and top cowl miss out on the black stickers. Also, the front apron has the ‘SR 125’ sticker in place of the ‘150’ on the SR 150. Colour wise, the smaller scooter is expected to debut in a striking metallic blue shade. The seat is an all-black affair, instead of the sportier two-tone seat on the SR 150.







While mechanicals are expected to be the same as the larger SR 150, the 125cc motor will most likely be borrowed from the Vespa 125 series scooter. This 125cc air-cooled single cylinder mill should carry the same state of tune and deliver 10.06PS of power and 10.6Nm of torque. Also, it should come mated to a CVT transmission. Pricing is expected to be competitive - a cut of Rs 5,000-6,000 from the SR 150’s sticker price.



The larger SR 150, meanwhile, gets new colour options, green and blue. The new paint shades are already available in some dealerships at no extra cost. \







Piaggio promises to have a substantial presence at this year’s auto expo with all-new offerings. We expect them to get the Vespa Liberty here. The new scooter is more of a step-through with large 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels. Internationally, it comes with a 125cc fuel-injected mill, but here, it might get the carburetted 125cc engine from the Vespa 125. Stay tuned for more updates from Piaggio.