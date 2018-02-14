Aprilia RS 150: First Look Review



Aprilia is gearing up to enter the 150cc segment with a smaller version of the RSV4. Before we get to ride one, let's take a quick look at the compact sportbike







We knew that Aprilia would be launching the SR 125 at the Auto Expo 2018, but the other two showcases - the RS 150 and the Tuono 150 - came in as big surprises. Later, upon speaking with the management, we found out that the bikes are all set to enter India by mid-2019. Should it be on your radar? Here’s all you need to know about the new RS 150 to find out the same.







Design

One glance and you will notice that the RS 150 it true to its roots as it is an exact downsized replica of the RSV4. It looks aggressive and determined, similar to its V4 counterpart. What makes this motorcycle unmistakably an Aprilia is the signature three-pod headlamp unit. By the looks of it, the windscreen also seems to be large enough to buffet windblast and should allow the rider to tip down and gun the machine with ease.







The semi-digital instrument console gets an analogue tachometer and a relatively large digital display. The switchgear mounted on the two-piece handlebar felt a bit lacklustre. The levers aren't reach adjustable, but shouldn’t be uncomfortable to grab hold of. With raised knee recesses on the fuel tank, riders should be able to grip the tank better, allowing for easy movement while tackling chicanes. However, the overall proportions of the bike itself are compact and might not prove to be the most comfortable for taller riders. The fairing sports a clean design and doesn’t feel cluttered in any way, with just the alphabet ‘A’ in red drawing attention there. The alloy subframe is neatly tucked away under the black side cowls that seamlessly integrate with the sharp and edgy rear cowl tapering into the beaked LED tail section.







Engine

The Aprilia RS 150 is powered by an all-new 150cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled and fuel-injected engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Peak power of 18PS @ 10,000rpm and 14Nm of torque @ 7,500rpm is transferred to the rear wheel via a chain-drive. Aprilia is also planning to offer a quick-shifter as an optional extra.







Underpinnings

The underpinnings of the RS 150 are shared with its international counterpart, the RS4 125, which houses a smaller 125cc motor. As a result, the RS 150 is also built around an aluminium perimeter frame, which should offer agile and spirited handling dynamics. Thanks to the split-seats, there should be plenty of room for the rider to move around while cornering. The pillion, however, might not find the miniscule seat to be very comfortable; short runs, though, shouldn’t be a problem. However, we can give you more details on that once we get our hands on the bike.



Unlike the Yamaha R15 V3.0, the Aprilia RS 150 is equipped with premium components such as 40mm upside-down (USD) forks up front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. The Aprilia RS 150 also gets dual-channel ABS and braking is taken care of by a 300mm disc at the front and a 218mm disc at the rear.







Verdict

Once launched, the Aprilia RS 150 will prove to be a strong contender to the newly launched Yamaha R15 V3.0. Hence, we expect to see the Aprilia RS 150 priced at around Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, even though it will be almost Rs 30,000 costlier than the Yamaha R15 v3.0, all the bells and whistles should help it justify the price tag.