Aprilia Launches SR 125 At Auto Expo 2018



Aprilia has introduced the SR 125 to make its sporty scooter range more accessible for the budget conscious







The Aprilia SR 150 has proved to be a success for the Italian two-wheeler brand in India and to push sales to the next level, Aprilia has launched the new SR 125 today, at Rs 65,310 (Ex-showroom Pune). As seen in the images, the Aprilia SR 125 looks exactly like the SR 150. However, to set it apart from its elder sibling, the company has thrown in fresh graphics into the mix. Also, the Aprilia SR 125 is available in two new colours - silver and blue.







Powering the new scooter is a 125cc, air-cooled motor that comes mated to CVT gearbox, the engine produces 9.65PS of power at 7250rpm and 9.9Nm of torque at 6250rpm. It also shares its underpinnings with the SR 150. In fact, the 14-inch wheels of the SR 150 have also been carried forward and should make it fun to corner. The front disc brake along with the rear drum brake manage braking on the new scooter.







Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a rear monoshock. Since the SR 125 gets a smaller 125cc motor, expect it to be a bit more frugal than the SR 150.







Speaking of rivals, the new Aprilia 125 will compete against the Honda Grazia, the Suzuki Burgman Street and the TVS NTORQ.



Aprilia also showcased the Aprilia SR 150 Race in a new livery, along with the RS4 150 sports bike.