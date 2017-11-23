All-New Volvo XC60 Expected To Launch In December

Unlike the present XC60, the next-generation model will be only available in the top-spec Inscription variant

Volvo India is expected to launch its all-new XC60 in the country next month. Initially, the upcoming Volvo XC60 will be imported as CBUs and will be available in only a single variant – Inscription with a D5 diesel engine. Expected to cost around Rs 55-57 lakh, the Volvo SUV will lock horns with the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and the Mercedes GLC.

The 2.0-litre, D5 turbocharged engine is a four-cylinder unit which pumps out a max power of 238PS at 4000 rpm and 480Nm of torque between 1750 and 2250 rpm. This engine will be mated to an 8-speed Geartronic automatic transmission and will come with an all-wheel drive (AWD) setup as standard. The motor is highly fuel efficient and will deliver close to 17.0kmpl. Zipping from naught to 100kmph in 7.2seconds, the XC60 has a top speed which is limited to 220kmph. This is the same engine that powers the XC90 SUV as well.

With a paradigm shift towards petrol-powered cars, the carmaker might introduce any of these petrol engines - T5 (257PS), T6 (324PS) and T8 hybrid (413PS) - in the country at a later stage. Introducing these engines with the XC60 shouldn’t be a problem for the Swedish carmaker as the XC60 sold globally already bears them as well. To keep costs in check, Volvo may also introduce the present D4 diesel engine as well in the future.

Its long list of features includes the radar-based safety system, which is also available in the XC90 SUV. Other features include power-operated front seats with memory function, Sensus Connect infotainment system, air suspension, Nappa leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, driver alert control, Bowers & Wilkins audio system and large 19-inch alloy wheels. With safety being the hallmark of Volvo cars, expect the XC60 to be equipped with features such as brakes with hill start assist and automatic hold, dual and side airbags, full-LED active high beam illumination, voice on call, keyless start, automatic braking after a collision and several others.

The Volvo XC60 scored a five-star in the Euro-NCAP tests. Take a look at the crash test video.

