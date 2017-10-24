All-New Volkswagen Jetta To Be Unveiled In January 2018

Like its cousin, the Octavia, the seventh-generation Volkswagen Jetta is expected to move to VW Group’s MQB platform

According to recent reports, the seventh-generation Volkswagen Jetta is all set to make its world debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show, commonly known as the Detroit Auto Show, held between January 13 and January 28, 2017.

We got a clear look at the seventh-generation Jetta’s evolved design in August this year when a completely undisguised version of the sedan was spotted testing. What was also evident from the spy shots was the 2018 sedan’s size, which has become a tad longer between the wheels than the outgoing model. A switch to the modular MQB platform could be the reason behind the larger footprint of the new Jetta. Incidentally, even its cousin, the Skoda Octavia, is based on the same platform.

Check out the 2018 Volkswagen Jetta’s undisguised pictures and read in detail about its new styling, possible engine options, and other details, here: 2018 Volkswagen Jetta Spied Completely Undisguised

The D-segment sedan space has seen a lot of action lately, with Hyundai launching the Elantra in 2016 and Toyota and Skoda following it up with the launch of the Corolla and Octavia facelift, respectively. The sixth-generation Jetta that is currently on sale seems to be a bit dated now, especially when you compare it with its competition. The once-popular Cruze from Chevrolet is no longer on sale as the American carmaker has decided to shut its operations in the country. The new Jetta, likely to be launched here in 2019, will compete not only against the Octavia, Corolla and the Elantra, but also an all-new version of the Honda Civic, which is expected to be launched here soon.

Check out: 2017 Skoda Octavia: First Drive Review

Read More on : Volkswagen Jetta on road price