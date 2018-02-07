All-New BMW M5 Launched In India At Rs 1.43 Crore

The BMW M5 comes with an all-wheel drive setup for the first time ever

BMW India has launched its all-new M5 sedan at Rs 1.43 crore (ex-showroom Delhi) at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018 in Delhi. The new-generation M5 becomes the first M model to boast an all-wheel drive (AWD) setup. Globally, it rivals the Mercedes AMG E63 which is also offered with an AWD option.

Termed as the M xDrive, the car is equipped with a powerful 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine. The twin-turbo technology helps the M5 generate massive power of 600PS and a peak torque of 750Nm. Mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission, it sprints from naught to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds. This makes it one of the quickest Beemers to adorn Indian roads. Although the top speed is limited to 250kmph you can stretch it to 300kmph by opting for the optional M Driver’s package.

Compared to its predecessor, the new M5 is lighter thanks to extensive use of aluminium in its structure and carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof. However, at 1855kg, it still continues to be on the heavier side. Overall, the vehicle has a low and subtle profile, with no loud, in-your-face styling elements.

The sporty sedan comes with adaptive LED headlights as standard, active cruise control, carbon ceramic brakes, and bigger 19-inch alloys (20-inches optional). What’s surprising to see is that Apple CarPlay is optional in a car carrying a hefty price tag of over a crore rupees.

