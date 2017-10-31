All-New Audi Q5 Spotted In India

The lighter and longer second-generation Audi Q5 is based on VW Group's MLB EVO platform and is expected to be launched before the end of this year

The second-generation Audi Q5 has been spotted in the country ahead of its expected launch by the end of this year. Although Audi India’s website still displays the current Q5, it no longer tells you the cost of the SUV. This could indicate that the new model might be launched here sooner than expected. The second-generation of the SUV made its world debut in October last year at the Paris Motor Show.

The new Audi Q5 will go up against the likes of the popular Mercedes-Benz GLC along with the upcoming BMW X3 and the second-gen Volvo XC60, which are likely to be launched in 2018.

The new Audi Q5 is based on VW Group’s MLB EVO (Modular Longitudinal Matrix) platform that made its debut with the second-gen Audi Q7. Courtesy of the new platform, the second-gen Q5 is up to 90kg lighter than the first-gen model. The MLB EVO is the second iteration of the previous MLB platform. Apart from the Q7, the Q5 share this new platform with the current A4, the recently launched A5 and its brethren, the new Audi A7 Sportback, and the upcoming fourth-gen Audi A8.









Second-gen Q5

First-gen Q5

Difference





Length

4663mm

4629mm

+34mm





Width

1893mm

1898mm

-5mm





Height

1659mm

1655mm

+4mm





Wheelbase

2819mm

2807mm

+12mm







Mechanically, the India-spec model is expected to be powered by the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine and the 2.0-litre TFSI petrol motor. In global markets, the Q5 is available in three states of tune of the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine (India-spec model is likely to get the most powerful tune), while the 2.0-litre TFSI is available in a single state of tune. Both the engines are mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic (dual-clutch) automatic transmission with Audi’s Quattro AWD (All-Wheel-Drive) setup as standard.

Vitals







Second-gen Audi Q5

Diesel

Petrol





Engine

2.0-litre TDI

2.0-litre TFSI





Displacement

1968cc

1984cc





Max Power

190PS @ 3800 - 4200rpm

252PS @ 5000 - 6000rpm





Peak Torque

400Nm @ 1750 - 3000rpm

370Nm @ 1600 - 4500rpm





Transmission

7-speed dual-clutch auto

7-speed dual-clutch auto





Drivetrain

All-Wheel-Drive

All-Wheel-Drive







The Audi Q5 has been on sale in Europe and other major markets since early this year. The new Q5 is being built at Audi’s newly constructed manufacturing plant in Mexico. When Audi launches the new Q5 in India, expect the German carmaker to continue assembling the SUV at its Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra. The second-generation of the Audi Q5 is likely to be priced in the same range as the current version of the SUV.



