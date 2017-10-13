All-New Audi Q3 Spied For The First Time

The second-gen 2019 Audi Q3 will switch to VW Group’s MQB platform and is expected to be lighter and longer footprints

The production-spec camouflaged test mule of the second-gen Audi Q3 has been spied for the first time in Europe. Debuted in 2011, the Q3 is one of the oldest models in Audi’s present global lineup and is due for a model change. In May 2016, a mysterious Audi test mule that had surfaced online was said to be the all-new Q3.

The second-gen model is expected to be revealed next year at one of the auto shows with global sales beginning either in the same year or in early 2019. For the Indian market, the all-new Q3 is likely to be introduced in 2019.

The second-gen Q3 will switch to VW Group’s MQB platform (Modular Transverse Matrix), which it will share with the Volkswagen Tiguan, Audi A3, India-bound Audi Q2 and majority of Skoda models among others. The MQB platform is lighter than the outgoing Q3's older PQ35 platform and the new SUV is expected to feature a larger wheelbase as well.

Since it is based on the MQB platform, it will primarily be an FWD (front-wheel-drive) model globally with optional AWD versions. However, the India-spec version is likely to be the Quattro all-wheel-drive only. Expect VW Group’s latest TDI and TFSI engines to power the new Q3, including its staple 2.0-litre TDI diesel, with manual or DSG automatic transmission options.

Visually, the new Audi Q3 looks tauter and more in line with Audi’s latest models such as the new Q5 and the flagship, A8. It features Audi’s latest hexagonal grille design and there’s a kink in its headlamps as seen on the current A4 and the A3. The tail-gate appears to be relatively raked and the C-pillar is also beefier, courtesy the smaller quarter window, much like the Audi Q2.

The second-generation Audi Q3 will be followed by a new coupe-SUV model, the Q4, in 2019.

