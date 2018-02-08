Aftek Motors Unveils Entire Lineup At Auto Expo 2018







With a total of six motorcycles on display, Aftek Motors is expected to make a mark in the Indian two-wheeler industry soon!















After Motors, an up and coming two-wheeler manufacturer, showcases its entire lineup at the Auto Expo 2018 today. The lineup included bikes such as the Knight Rider 170, Scorpion 125, Royal+ 110, the Turbo 170 and the Zontes R-250. Expect the company to launch all the motorcycles soon with prices ranging between Rs 44,000 and Rs 1.75 lakh. It also plans on setting up dealerships in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat this year. Let’s take a closer look at these bikes, shall we?







Turbo 170







The Turbo 170 is powered by a 170cc engine capable of producing 14.2PS of power at 9000rpm and 13.5Nm of torque at 7500rpm. It gets a 5-speed manual gearbox and comes equipped with an LED tail light and turn indicators. Telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear take care of suspension duties, while braking is provided by a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear.







Scorpion Z-200







The 200cc motorcycle features a single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that produces 19PS of power at 8000rpm and 18Nm of torque at 6500rpm. A 5-speed gearbox sends power to the rear wheels. It comes with telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock and features LED taillights and turning lights. Braking is done via disc brakes.







Skipper AF-125







The Skipper AF-125 was the third motorcycle the company showcased at the Auto Expo. Powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine which churns out 10.8PS of power at 9000rpm and 9Nm of torque at 7500rpm. A 5-speed gearbox takes care of transmission duties. The company claims the motorcycle can achieve a top speed of 85kmph. Telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the back make up the suspension setup. Braking is provided by a disc brak at the front and drum unit at the rear.







Knight Rider KR-170







The KR-170 features the same cycle parts as the Turbo 170. However, the design is quite minimalistic when compared to the meaner looking Turbo.







Royal+ 100







This is Aftek’s entry-level motorcycle. It is powered by a 110cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine capable of producing 11.55PS of power and 9Nm of torque. This unit is mated to a 5-speed transmission. It shares a similar suspension setup with the other motorcycles listed here. To keep costs low, it only gets drum brakes on either ends.







Zontes R250







The company’s flagship motorcycle gets a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine capable of producing 24.4PS of power and 23Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It gets LED treatment at the front and the rear and also comes with a digital instrument cluster. The company says Zontes R250 can achieve a top speed of 145kmph. While the front end gets telescopic forks, the rear gets an air bag shock absorber. Disc brakes on either ends take care of braking while ABS comes as standard.











Aftek Motorcycle hasn’t announced any pricing details of these motorcycles and neither have they revealed when these motorcycles can be expected to hit the market. However, since the motorcycles showcased at the Expo were near-production units, we could expect them to be launched sooner rather than later.