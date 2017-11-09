A redi-GO 1.0L Sets The 1 Lakh Production Milestone For Datsun

Renault-Nissan’s manufacturing plant in Chennai Achieves Landmark Production Figure In Three Years

Nissan launched the Datsun brand in India back in 2014. Aimed at taking on the affordable car segment dominated by Maruti Suzuki, Datsun was not really able to make its mark in the segment from the get-go. In 2016, Datsun launched the redi-GO and things started to go in the right direction for the manufacturer.

Today, after three years, the Japanese manufacturer has achieved its first milestone in India. It has rolled out a total of 1 lakh units from its manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai. The car that achieved the milestone, a redi-GO 1.0L, was flagged off the assembly line by Jerome Saigot, MD, Nissan Motor India and Colin MacDonald, CEO and MD, Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited.

Currently, Datsun has three cars in its product portfolio -- GO hatchback, GO+ MPV and the redi-GO -- which are sold through 280 dealerships spread all across India. Nissan claims that Datsun accounts for more than 50 per cent of its total sales in India.

The redi-GO is available with two petrol engine options - a 0.8-litre and a 1.0-litre motor that produces 54PS/72Nm and 68PS/91Nm, respectively. Both the engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The milestone achieving car was powered by the 1.0-litre petrol engine. This engine can also be found under the bonnet of the Renault Kwid.

Since launch, Datsun has added two new special variants to the redi-GO’s lineup. Called the Sport and Gold, both variants are basically cosmetic makeovers of the standard car. The Sport variant gets black colour detailing while the Gold edition gets golden colour inserts all around the car.

To strengthen its position in the market, Datsun/Nissan is planning to introduce the Go Cross, a crossover likely to be based on the GO+, in India. The Go Cross concept was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo and we expect to see it’s production version at 2018 Auto Expo.