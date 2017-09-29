5 Things To Know About Toyota Innova Touring Sport

India’s favourite people carrier went bold and upmarket with its second-gen model. Now, it goes rugged and sportier with the new Touring Sport version.

Toyota celebrated the first anniversary of the Innova Crysta in style with the launch of the Innova Touring Sport version. The Innova Touring Sport is intended for personal use and comes with rugged and sportier additions to make it stand out against the stock MPV. Let us see what it has to offer.

Exterior

MPVs are generally regarded as boring people movers. This has resulted in automakers around the world offering their crossover-looking alter-egos which are relatively more appealing. Renault, for example, offers a crossover-looking version of the Lodgy MPV with body cladding and subtle aesthetic changes called the Stepway. In the same vein, Toyota has launched the rugged and sportier-looking Touring Sport model of the Innova Crysta. Below are the exterior changes made to the Touring Sport to make it stand out from the standard MPV.



For starters, the Touring Sport gets an all-around dark theme as opposed to the stock MPV and is available in just two colour options: White Pearl Crystal Shine and Wildfire (Red)



Smoked headlamps with chrome accents and glossy black treatment for the grille, outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and rear licence plate applique



Now gets all-around body cladding with chrome highlighters to give it a premium appeal



The 17-inch alloy wheels of the Crysta are now offered with a matte-black paint job



Interior

Like its exterior, the interior of the Touring Sport carries over the dark theme as well. Here are the changes made to the cabin of the Touring Sport.



The cabin is now upholstered in all-black leather with contrast red stitching. The Innova Crysta, on the other hand, gets dual-tone (black and tan brown) leather upholstery



Gets faux-redwood inserts in place of the dark brown ones found in the Crysta



Dark faux-black wood inserts on the steering wheel and door inserts



Similar instrument cluster with red illumination instead of the blue-lit one found in the standard Innova Crysta



Variants and Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The Touring Sport is based on the VX and ZX trims of the Innova Crysta. Besides the aesthetic additions mentioned above, the equipment list remains the same as the respective trims they are based on.



Touring Sport 2.7 MT (Petrol):

Rs 17.79 lakh

Touring Sport 2.7 AT (Petrol):

Rs 20.85 lakh

Touring Sport 2.4 MT (Diesel):

Rs 18.91 lakh

Touring Sport 2.8 AT (Diesel): Rs 22.16 lakh



Engine and Transmission

All the three engine options of the Innova Crysta are offered with the Touring Sport variant – the 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre diesel motors along with the 2.7-litre petrol engine. The latter, which puts out 166PS and 245Nm, is available with two transmission options - a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. As for the diesel, the 2.4-litre diesel engine (150PS/360Nm) is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission while the 2.8-litre diesel motor is coupled to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota Innova Touring Sport: Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Can the Innova Touring Sport go off-road?

No, the crossover looks of the Touring Sport are only skin deep. Though it is based on a rugged body-on-frame construction, its ground clearance, at 167mm, is similar to that of the standard Crysta. This doesn’t allow it to venture too far from the tarmac. Further, unlike the Tata Hexa, Toyota does not offer the Touring Sport with an all-wheel-drive powertrain option and runs on standard road tyres.

(In Picture: Tata Hexa)

How much more cash will I have to shell out for the Touring Sport compared to the regular Innova Crysta?

All the four variants of the Innova Touring Sport cost Rs 75,000 over the equivalent variant of the standard Innova Crysta.

How many units are available?

This is not a limited-edition model and is likely to be available as long as the Innova Crysta is on sale.

Should I buy it?

As we have mentioned above, the changes are purely cosmetic and it is up to you to decide whether you like what you see or not. However, if you want your Innova to stand out from the standard Crysta, which is getting very popular with fleet owners and cab operators, then the Touring Sport is the one for you. Also, the design is more along the lines of an SUV than an MPV and hence appeals to a wider audience.

