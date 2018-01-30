5 Reasons Why Datsun redi-GO Is India’s Best AMT Hatchback

Launched at a price of Rs 3.80 lakh*, the Datsun redi-GO AMT is now the best-priced automatic hatchback with a powerful 1.0-litre petrol engine

With increasing congestion, driving in city roads is not a pleasurable experience anymore. The commute gets even more stressful during peak hours, where you have to constantly shift gears in bumper-to-bumper traffic. With thousands of vehicles being added to our roads everyday the going isn’t getting any easier.

Automatic cars, then, are the need of the hour, and fortunately, there’s an all-new automatic hatchback in town that won’t burn a hole in your pocket either. Meet the Datsun redi-GO AMT! At Rs 3.80 lakh, it’s the best-priced 1.0-litre automatic car in India. There are 5 reasons that make the redi-GO AMT the best automatic package in the country. Read on:

1. Superior Fuel Efficiency

The Datsun redi-GO's 1.0-litre petrol engine is paired with a 5-speed AMT transmission. The setup returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 23kmpl. This makes the redi-GO 1.0 AMT more fuel efficient than even some manual-transmission hatchbacks.

Being a Datsun product, along with the ease of driving, customers also a get a hassle-free and cost-friendly ownership experience.

2. Smooth Drive

The Datsun redi-GO’s AMT offers relatively smooth gearshifts. The annoying head nods, which is a characteristic AMT trait, has been contained well in the redi-GO. The intuitiveness of the gearbox often succeeds in selecting correct gears that not only result in a smoother ride but also optimises performance and fuel efficiency.

So, whether it's cruising on highways or battling slow traffic, the redi-GO AMT is always an easy-to-drive vehicle.

3. Rush-Hour Mode For Added Convenience In Traffic

The redi-GO AMT comes with a ‘Rush- Hour’ mode. The function is usually offered in more expensive automatic cars. It allows the car to inch forward slowly, at a speed of 5-6 kmph , upon releasing the brake pedal in Drive mode. This can be a big boon in bumper-to-bumper traffic, wherein a driver wouldn’t have to constantly switch foot from the brake to accelerator and back. Just let go of the brake and, voila, the car slowly goes forward!

4. Dual Driving Mode for More Torque

The best part about the redi-GO AMT is its Dual Driving Mode that gives you the benefit of a manual transmission, if ever you feel the need. The Dual Driving Mode in the redi-GO AMT allows drivers to upshift or downshift at will by using the gear stick. This is ideal for spirited drivers who wish to be in control and enjoy the performance offered by the peppy 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine that churns out 68PS of power.

5. Best-in-class Features

The redi-GO comes with a high ground clearance of 185mm and a spacious cabin, making it a practical AMT package. The redi-GO AMT comes with a driver-side airbag and LED DRLs in the S variant. Lest you forget, the car is also equipped with power windows and central locking with remote key.

Takeaway

A low asking price of Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) then not only makes the redi-GO AMT an affordable city hatchback, but one that is convenient to drive and safe too. Need more reasons to buy the Datsun redi-GO? The Japanese carmaker is offering amazing benefits in the month of February 2018, which makes the deal all the sweeter.

