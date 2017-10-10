5 Interesting Facts About Tata Nexon

Tata wants to break the mould with its out-of-the-box Nexon in the sub-4m SUV space and here are five facts that make it stand out!

Tata has made us wait for three years for the Nexon, which has finally been launched in the range of Rs 5.85 to Rs 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). From a flashy concept at the 2014 Indian Auto Expo to a near-production model at the 2016 Auto Expo, and finally, the production-spec model that we have driven recently, the Nexon has managed to retain a lot of goodies. Read our First Drive Review to know more about the Nexon

What we have seen, of late, with Tata Motors’ new age products such as the Tiago, Tigor and the Hexa, is that it always goes the extra mile when it comes to packaging. And the Nexon is no different! Check out these five interesting facts about Tata Motors' new coupe high rider poster boy.

Activity Key Wristband

This is something that will leave several people awestruck! Inspired from Tata Motors’ British luxury division, Jaguar Land Rover, the Nexon comes with an Activity Key.

It is actually a wristband, which doubles up as its key so that you don’t have to carry your relatively heavy key fob around. It comes in handy if you're in the gym or running outside. Further, the conventional key fob is deactivated while the Activity key is activated, for security.

The Big Cat!

Now Tata and Jaguar have also started giving “Easter Eggs" like Jeep. Don’t be surprised to see impressions of Tigers here and there. Probably because Tiger is our national animal.

The black decal on the rear windscreen features a silhouette of a Tigress and her cub, while a Tiger is embossed on its illuminated and cooled glove box. Jaguar’s new E-Pace features a similar Jaguar and cub silhouette.

The upcoming Jeep Compass also features such hidden hints: a lizard on its plastic rain gutters below the front wipers, Loch Ness Monster (check out the picture below) on the rear windscreen, an impression of America’s flag on the C-pillar panel inside among others.

Bucket-like Rear Seat

Compared to its immediate competition, the Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Nexon pampers the rear passengers relatively more with its bucket-like rear seat. The specially contoured rear seat certainly offers segment leading comfort for two passengers. There’s a central armrest with cupholders, which folds up, in case you wish to seat a third passenger. In all, the Nexon’s rear cabin is certainly one of the best in the sub-4m category.

Upmarket Touches

There are a lot of upmarket touches in Tata’s debutant sub-4m SUV, both inside and out. To begin with, there’s a special white plastic strip that runs around the waistline of the Nexon, accentuating its dual-tone theme. It is also present at the rear (in an elongated sideways ‘X’ shape) and front fog lamp housings.

On the inside, it gets a floating touchscreen, which you see in majority of cars nowadays, especially the luxury ones.

Tata highlight that it is an HD screen and is really crisp and bright even in direct sunlight. Equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the 6.5-inch screen changes interface colours in conjunction with its drive modes: Red for Sport (check out the image below), Blue for City and Green for Eco.

You also get umbrella (small) holders in both the front doors and a Tambour sliding door for its central tunnel, which hides its twin cupholders and storage space.

Highest Ground Clearance In Its Segment And In Tata’s lineup

The unladen ground clearance the Tata Nexon is 209mm, which is more than any other sub-4m SUV on sale. For instance, the EcoSport is rated at 200mm and the Vitara Brezza stands 198mm off the ground. It is even more than Tata’s brute SUVs, the Safari Storme and the Hexa, which are both rated at 200mm. The only SUV that excels the Nexon in the sub-15 lakh bracket is the Renault Duster AWD, which offers an unladen ground clearance of 210mm (regular model rated at 205mm).

Check out: Tata Nexon - All You Need To Know About The Compact SUV