4600 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Booked in 2 Days!

Maruti Suzuki has revealed that they have registered 4600 bookings for Baleno which was launched 2 days back. The new Baleno is garnering the kind of footfall at company’s new NEXA retail outlets which the S-Cross failed to attract. According to the manufacturer, they have received 600 bookings nationwide from their over 80 Nexa dealerships with a footfall of close to 1500 on the very first day and the total booking figures have surpassed 4,600 till now!

India is the only manufacturing base for the Baleno in the entire world and Maruti Suzuki will export the vehicle to over 100 countries starting 2016. That also include the automaker’s home country - Japan for the very first time in over three decades of history of its Indian operations. Moreover, with the Baleno, Maruti wants to de-throne the Hyundai Elite i20 which retails the maximum in the segment - 10K+ units monthly. Apart from the Elite i20, Baleno will also compete with Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and Fiat Punto EVO.

The overwhelming response is a courtesy to the fact that Maruti has loaded the Baleno to the brim. The vehicle is boasting features which were unheard in this segment before or even in the mid-size sedan one. And you also cannot bypass the fact that segment-first standard dual front airbags with ABS and EBD are also one of the major driving force behind its overwhelming response.

