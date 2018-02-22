2019 Volvo V60 Previews New India-Bound S60 Sedan

Like the outgoing duo the upcoming third-generation S60 will also be a carbon copy of the new V60 estate

Volvo has taken the wraps off the second-generation V60 in Stockholm, Sweden. It is an estate version of the yet-to-be-revealed third-gen S60 sedan. According to the US media the 2019 S60 sedan will be revealed this summer in the USA. Volvo currently retails the outgoing second-gen S60 in the country. And since its estates and sedans bear the same front fascia and interior the new V60 certainly previews what we can expect from the next-gen India-bound sedan. Here’s what the new V60 packs.

Second-gen Volvo S60

We already knew that Volvo’s 60 and 90 series cars will be underpinned by the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. So the new V60 shares its underpinnings with the recently launched XC60 along with the S90, V90 and the XC90. The S60 will follow the same route.

When it comes to styling, the V60 doesn’t bring any design revelation with it, which was rather expected. Volvo has been following the Russian doll design philosophy post its acquisition by China’s Geely. All of its newer cars look the same, and that extends to the cabins as well. Volvo’s prime German rivals, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, also follow the same route. However, Audi has now recently announced that it will ditch this design approach henceforth.

The V60 appears to be a squeezed V90 estate, which in turn is a carbon copy of the S90 sedan. However, the new estate features subtle differences over the S90/V90. For instance, Volvo’s ‘Thor’s Hammer’ daytime running LED juts out of the headlamp assembly. The lines on the bumper and the hood look sharper in comparison to 90 series models. The S60 will also have a similar front fascia. The cabin too looks identical with Volvo’s vertically placed Sensus infotainment system at the centre stage.

The V90 will be powered by the T5 and T6 petrols along with D3 and D4 diesels from Volvo. It also offers two plug-in hybrid options: the T6 and T8 Twin Engines. The latter also powers the XC90’s plug-in hybrid version, which is also being sold in India. The sedan will be powered by the same engine and the India-spec model is expected to offer T5 petrol and D4 diesel mills.











PETROL





DIESEL









Engine (Drive-E)





2.0-litre turbo T5 Petrol (4-cyl)





2.0-litre T4 Diesel (4-cyl)









Power





250PS @ 5500rpm





190PS @ 4000rpm









Torque





350Nm @ 1800-4800rpm





400Nm @ 1750-2500rpm









Transmission





8-speed automatic





8-speed automatic









The rugged Cross Country avatar of the 2019 V60 will also be revealed soon. And who knows, like the V90 Cross Country, Volvo might as well introduce the same in the country. As the Swedish automaker retails cars in India via CBU route, it will be fairly easy to bring in the Cross Country into the, err… country.

