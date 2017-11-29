2019 Volkswagen Jetta Teased For The First Time

The world premiere of the seventh-generation Volkswagen Jetta has been confirmed for the 2018 Detroit Motor Show in January

Volkswagen has dropped the first teaser of the upcoming 2019 Jetta and confirmed its world premiere at the North American International Auto Show, also known as the Detroit Motor Show, which will be held between January 13 and 28, 2018. The 2019 Jetta will go on sale in North America a couple of months after it makes its debut, while global sales of are expected to commence in the later half of 2018.

The 2019 VW Jetta will be one of the very last models to shift to Volkswagen Group’s popular MQB platform (Modularer Querbaukasten or Modular Transverse Matrix). Its hatchback counterpart, the seventh-generation Golf, which is nearing the end of its life cycle, is already based on the MQB platform. The current generation of the Audi A3 was the first vehicle to use the MQB platform, which was followed by the seventh-gen Golf, and Skoda’s Octavia, Superb, Kodiaq, Karoq, among others.

The new Volkswagen Jetta was spied completely undisguised earlier this year. It looks sharper with a noticeably larger footprint when compared to the outgoing model. It is believed to be lighter than the sixth-gen Jetta despite being larger thanks to its lightweight modular MQB platform. Further, the seventh-gen Jetta was bound to get bigger since the recently revealed Volkswagen Virtus (the second-gen Vento) underpins the MQB A0 platform, which has given it a wheelbase similar to the sixth-gen Jetta!

Speaking of its Indian debut, expect the new Volkswagen Jetta to arrive in our country in 2019. It will be locally assembled like the current model and its sibling, the Skoda Octavia, at VW Group’s Aurangabad-based facility.

