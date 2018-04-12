2019 Lexus ES Leaked Ahead Of 2018 Beijing Auto Show Debut

The leaked image reveals the 2019 model’s new front fascia with updated headlamps, grille and bumper

Lexus is all set to debut the seventh-gen ES sedan at the upcoming Beijing Auto Show on April 25. However, a few days ahead of the official debut, a picture of the next-gen midsize luxury sedan has leaked online, revealing its front fascia. Although Lexus had already released a teaser that revealed the new model’s front grille, the leaked image gives a glimpse of the layout of the headlamps, which is not a big departure from the current design. There are some elements like the LED DRLs and the fog lamp housings that have been inspired by the recently launched LS 500h.

Compared to the existing model, which is on sale in India, the 2019 ES gets redesigned headlamps with new LED DRLs, new fog lamp housings and bumper. The signature spindle grille is also updated and now sports vertical slats instead of the horizontal ones seen on the outgoing model. The biggest change will, however, be underneath as the upcoming ES is expected to be based on the new GA-C platform, which debuted with the Lexus UX, showcased in March 2018. The new platform is expected to make the ES lighter than before.

Under the hood, the 2019 ES is likely to be powered by the same engine found on the outgoing ES 300h. The hybrid system consists of a 2.5-litre petrol engine combined with a 105kW motor making a total of 202PS of power and 213Nm of peak torque.

The 2019 ES is expected to be as feature packed as the current model which includes EV drive mode, regenerative braking, road condition response system, 10 airbags, ABS with EBD and BA, traction control, vehicle stability control, 3-zone climate control, 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat and a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. However, this time around, the ES might get a larger infotainment display along with Apple CarPlay connectivity.

We do expect Lexus to bring the newer version to India in the future as the carmaker has been aggressive in bringing its newer products here soon after their global launches. The current ES is the Japanese carmaker’s most affordable car in the country and is priced at Rs 59.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Since the ES is a CBU and a hybrid, it is on the expensive side in India and competes with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 series, Volvo S90, Audi A6 and the Jaguar XF on the price chart. Globally, though, the ES is positioned a segment below these cars.

