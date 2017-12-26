2019 Jeep Renegade Leaked, Will It Come To India?

The Renegade shares its platform with the Compass, including powertrain options, and is more affordable than the latter in Jeep’s global lineup

Jeep is riding high with the success of the Compass in the Indian market as well as internationally, but this midsize offering was built on the popularity of Jeep’s entry-level SUV, the Renegade. And it is about time that the Renegade, on sale globally since 2015, received its mid-life refresh. Expected to be revealed in 2018, the Jeep Renegade facelift has been spied undisguised revealing prime details of this possibly India-bound compact SUV ahead of its debut.

The Jeep Compass, which is locally manufactured here at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) Ranjangaon facility near Pune, underpins the same Small Wide 4x4 platform as the Jeep Renegade. This platform is an evolved version of the one found under the Fiat Punto EVO. While unveiling the India-spec Jeep Compass, FCA had told us that the Ranjangaon plant was virtually ready to roll out the Renegade as well. In fact, it had been tested alongside the Compass when FCA was prepping up for the launch of the India-spec Compass. Except for their dimensions, these vehicles are pretty similar.

Here’s a dimensional comparison of the Jeep Renegade with its sibling, the Compass, and its arch rival and the best-selling model in the compact SUV space, the Hyundai Creta:











Jeep Renegade





Jeep Compass





Hyundai Creta









Length





4,236mm





4,395mm (+159mm)





4,270mm (+34mm)









Width





1,805mm





1,818mm (+13mm)





1,780mm (-25mm)









Height





1,684mm





1,640mm (-44mm)





1,630mm (-54mm)









Wheelbase





2,570mm





2,636mm (+66mm)





2,590mm (+20mm)









Pictured: Jeep Compass and Grand Cherokee

While the Compass' styling is inspired by the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Renegade has taken design cues from the rugged Wrangler. The round headlamps, chunkier seven-slat grille and square tail lamps remind you of the Wrangler.

Pictured: Jeep Renegade and Wrangler Unlimited

Pictured: 2019 Jeep Renegade

The leaked version suggests that the Renegade will now feature full-LED headlamps and subtle changes to its front profile. On the inside, it will get FCA’s 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will introduce Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity in the updated Renegade (the outgoing model features up to a 6.5-inch unit). Expect the changes to be limited and necessary to freshen things up because people love its overall styling.

Pictured: 2019 Jeep Renegade

In the UK, it is currently available with a choice of two diesel – 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre MultiJet II – and petrol – 1.6-litre (naturally aspirated) and 1.4-litre MultiAir II – engine options. Transmission options include 5- and 6-speed manual along with a 6-speed dual-clutch auto and a 9-speed automatic. The Renegade, if launched in India, could get the 1.6-litre MultiJet (currently exported with the Compass to the UK from Ranjangaon) and the 1.4-litre MultiAir II turbo petrol. It also comes with an all-wheel-drive option like the Compass.

Speaking of its launch, the Renegade might be introduced here in 2018 as a Jeep’s contender in the compact SUV space sitting below the Compass with prices expected to begin in the vicinity of Rs 10 lakh. Further, there’s also a possibility that Fiat might introduce its 500X compact SUV, which is also based on the same platform as the Renegade and Compass, here in the near future.

All the three SUVs share the same powertrain options as well. But that’s being too optimistic as there’s no clarity on Fiat’s future plans for the Indian market.

