2018 Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0 Unveiled With New Colour Schemes







The Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0, launched in India a couple of months ago, was already on sale in Indonesia since January 2017. Since it’s been more than a year now, Yamaha has cosmetically updated the YZF R15 with new paint schemes and decals. The latest version is on sale only in Indonesia at IDR 35.2 million, which is equivalent to Rs 1.60 lakh.



The three new colours in question include Racing yellow, Racing blue and Racing black. All three colour schemes get different sets of decals. The Racing blue one gets blue wheels, while the other two get colour coordinated rim tapes. Also, the upper half of the forks is now painted in gold.







There’s no difference as far as the engine and power output is concerned. The new R15 continues to be powered by a 154.9cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine which generates max power of 19.30PS @ 10,000rpm and peak torque of 15Nm @ 8,500rpm. However, the Indonesia-spec R15 V3.0 is equipped with premium upside-down (USD) front forks as compared to the conventional telescopic front forks featured in the India-spec motorcycle. Also, the latest YZF R15 available in the Indonesian market features Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), whereas it's not even an option in the India-spec. A slipper clutch is offered as standard on the R15 in Indonesia as well as India.







On the design front, the R15 is all sporty and muscular, thanks to its split LED lights, aerodynamic front cowl with an air vent, beefy fuel tank, and an edgy tail, which are primarily borrowed from its elder sibling, the R1. The India-spec R15 is available at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and is offered in three striking colours - Sparky green, Adrenaline red and Revving blue. The third-generation R15 stands competes with the Suzuki Gixxer SF and the Honda CBR 150 R in the Indian market.