2018 Yamaha X-Max Unveiled Abroad



Yamaha’s popular scooter gets Euro-IV compliance and new features







Yamaha has taken the wraps off its upcoming X-Max 125 maxi-scooter. The X-Max 125 has been one of Yamaha’s more popular scooter worldwide having sold more than 1,40,000 units since its debut in 2006. The recent Euro-IV regulation is one of the major reasons behind the scooter’s update. That said, the maxi-scooter also gets some mechanical updates like traction control and a dual-channel ABS. Other improvements include new LED headlamps, keyless ignition, adjustable windscreen and a dual-LCD instrument console. The X-Max is a maxi-scooter with large 15-inch wheels, large telescopic front forks, front and rear disc brakes, a large front apron, windscreen and stepped seats.







The biggest change is to the X-Max’s 124cc liquid-cooled and fuel-injected single cylinder motor which is now compliant with Euro-IV emission norms and is more fuel efficient. The new motor makes 14.27PS at 8750 rpm and 12Nm of torque at 6500rpm and comes with a CVT transmission. The maxi-scooter has a 13-litre fuel tank, 175kg of kerb weight, and will be available in four colours: light grey, dark grey, red and blue. The best part: a huge under-seat storage space that can hold two full-face helmets.







Now, Yamaha India had unveiled a 155cc maxi-scooter called the NMax at last year’s Auto Expo. We think that the X-Max, with its 124cc powerplant, would be more viable for India. Yamaha could detune the motor for better economy and leave out ABS and traction control to get the price down. If they could price the X-Max just below a lakh, they could have a potential winner at hand.