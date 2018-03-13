2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 Launching Tomorrow



The new RTR 160 gets similar styling cues to the RTR 200 4V. A slight bump in performance figures is expected







TVS is all set to launch the heavily refreshed 2018 Apache RTR 160 on March 14. As seen in earlier spy images, the new RTR 160 will share all of its design elements with the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The shared design elements include the headlight, instrument panel, fuel tank, exhaust and LED tail lights.



What’s different, though, is the one-piece handlebar (instead of the clip-ons on the 200), the single-piece seat and the redesigned alloys wheels that are unique to the RTR 160.







Compared to the model it replaces, there are quite a few mechanical changes to the new RTR 160 as well. It gets a new frame, similar to the one on the RTR 200. In a similar manner the new RTR 160 will also showcase a monoshock at the rear, replacing the twin shock absorbers seen on the outgoing model.







Going by the images, we expect the motor to get an oil-cooler as well, which should allow the motor to cool down faster and be more efficient. The current RTR 160 comes with a 159.7cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 15.4PS of power and 13.1Nm of torque. We expect the new engine to be reworked for better refinement and performance, helping TVS reclaim its spot in this hotly contested segment.







Currently, both the RTR 200 and the RTR 160 feature 270mm petal disc brakes at the front. While the RTR 200 uses a 240mm disc brake at the rear, the RTR 160 gets a smaller 200mm unit. For the updated RTR 160, TVS could either stick with this setup or switch to the larger 240mm rear unit for better braking.



The Apache 160 currently retails for Rs 76,865 (ex-showroom Delhi) and we expect this upcoming 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 to be priced slightly higher. Once launched, the new RTR 160 will rival the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer, the Honda X-Blade, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and the Yamaha FZ v2.0.















Spy shot credits: RushLane