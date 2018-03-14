2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 Launched



The 2018 RTR 160 gets a new frame and a different suspension setup, with design inspiration drawn from the RTR 200







TVS has launched the 2018 version of the Apache RTR 160 at Rs 81,490 (carb, single disc), Rs 84,490 (carb, dual disc) and Rs 89, 990 (Fi, Dual disc). All prices Ex-showroom, Delhi.



The Apache RTR 160 made its debut over a decade ago and, over the last couple of years, has received only minor updates. However, the 2018 model gets a major update, drawing inspiration from its elder brother, the Apache RTR 200 4V.



For starters, the 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 shares its headlamp design, instrument console, fuel tank and even its LED tail lamp with the bigger bike. However, the 160cc motorcycle will carry forward the single-piece saddle from the older bike instead of the split seats seen on the RTR 200 4V. Also, the side panels are now finish in silver to separate the panels from each other and to give it a more front biased look.



The RTR 160 is now based on the split cradle frame that underpins the RTR 200. At the rear, the twin shock absorber setup has been swapped with a monoshock unit, while the front gets Showa telescopic forks. The 159.7cc engine is now a 4-valve unit oil-cooled and produces 16.8PS(FI) and 16.5PS(carb) at 8000rpm, while peak torque produced is 14.8Nm @ 6500rpm. This is 1.4PS more and 1.7Nm more than the model it replaces. The bike will be available in a carbureted format and with fuel-injection as well. The company also claims a 0-60kmph time of 4.73 seconds for the carb version and 4.8 seconds for the Fi version.



Braking is managed by a 270mm front disc brake and a standard 130mm rear drum unit on the carb variant, with an optional 200m rear disc variant available as well. While the Fi variant gets disc brakes on both ends.



Our first ride report of the 2018 RTR 160 is set to follow soon so stick around. As far as competition goes, it competes against the Honda X-Blade, priced at Rs 78,500, and the Hero Xtreme Sports, available at Rs 78,226 for the standard variant with front disc brake.