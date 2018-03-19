2018 Triumph Tiger 800 To Be Launched On 21 March







Triumph India has revealed that the younger sibling to the 2018 Tiger 1200, the new Tiger 800, will be launched in the country on 21st March. The brand claims to bring the 2018 Tiger 800 with more than 200 changes, which is something noteworthy.



However, the Tiger 800 incorporates the same engine as before. It is a three-cylinder 800cc unit that churns out a max power figure of 95PS at 9500rpm and a peak torque of 79Nm at 8050rpm. The modifications that were done to the bike account for its refined performance more than anything else- it’s smoother, more responsive and better to ride. You get a smaller, free-floating exhaust system, improved acceleration, and better response even at low speed than the previous generation bike.







The looks have received considerable treatment; there are new LED headlights, paint job and a lot of bulk mass. The basic variant features the LCD panel on the front console while the higher variant gets a TFT display for essential readouts. Not sure which variant will be at the disposal of Indian audience as there are a total of six variants on offer in the international market.











A fairly high price tag is anticipated for the bike, probably in the range of Rs 11 lakh to 15 lakh. The bike rivals the BMW F750 GS and BMW F850 GS in the Indian market, which are also in the same price bracket. The booking gates have already gone wide for the new Tiger 800. So, if you are looking to grab one, head straight to your nearest Triumph dealer.