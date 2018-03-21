2018 Triumph Tiger 800 Launched In India At Rs 11.7 Lakh



While the XR is more road biased, the XC is a serious off-roader







Triumph has launched the 2018 Tiger 800 XR, XRx and XCx In India at Rs 11.76 lakh, Rs 13.13 lakh, Rs 13.76 lakh (ex-showroom pan India), respectively. Though these bikes look similar to the models they replace, Triumph has actually made over 200 changes, both cosmetic and mechanical.





Triumph Tiger 800 XR - Rs 11.76 Lakh



Triumph Tiger 800 XRx - Rs 13.13 Lakh



Triumph Tiger 800 XCx - Rs 13.76 Lakh









Most of these changes have been made to the 800cc inline three-cylinder engine which still makes 95PS of power at 9,500rpm and 79Nm of torque at 8,050rpm. But, now, it is more refined and more responsive at lower rpms. Triumph has also tweaked the first gear ratio for better acceleration. The exhaust is also new and is smaller and lighter to save weight, while having a throatier exhaust note.









The bikes also get a new adjustable windscreen with aero deflectors for better aerodynamics and wind protection, full-LED headlamps, a colour TFT instrument console and new backlit switchgear with a 5-way joystick to toggle through the menus.







Ergonomic changes have also been made to make it a better mile muncher. To that effect, the handlebar has been moved closer to the rider which makes for a more upright riding position and the seat cushioning has also been revised for more comfort.







The 2018 triumph Tiger 800 range competes with the BMW F750GS and F850GS, which were launched at Rs 12.2 lakh and 13.7 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom Delhi) at the 2018 Auto Expo earlier this year.





BMW F750 GS - Rs 12.2 Lakh



BMW F850 GS - Rs 13.7 Lakh



Ducati Multistrada 950 - Rs 12.8 Lakh



Honda Africa Twin - Rs 13.07 Lakh