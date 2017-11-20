2018 Toyota Rush Images Leaked

Just days after the exterior images went live on the Internet, the interior pics from the brochure have leaked too

The next-generation Toyota Rush is set for its official unveil on November 23, and the brochure images have started pouring in. The compact 7-seater SUV sells in the developing south-east Asian markets and shares a lot with its cousin, the Daihatsu Terios.

The first batch of images shows exteriors of the SUV, and at first glance, it looks longer and wider than the outgoing model. There're LED daytime running lights underlining what looks like a set of LED headlamps. The face seems reasonably modern, but the side and rear angles have a utilitarian vibe. The overall profile is very similar to the Toyota Innova Crysta. The lack of a boot-mounted spare wheel and smoother curves seem like the culprit robbing it of its rugged personality.

The fresh interior pics reveal that a touchscreen infotainment will replace its ageing 2-DIN music system. A 360-degree camera is also part of the package this time. The dual-tone dash retains the lines, but it looks like it has soft-touch beige panels. The door pads also get similar 2-tone treatment with contrasting shades. On the safety side, the Toyota Rush will get six airbags, up from only two in the current model.

We'll soon find out if it gets a new or updated engine or gearbox. In Malaysia, the current Rush is available with a 4-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol motor that comes paired with either a 4-speed torque converter automatic or a 5-speed manual gearbox. The power output of this engine stands at 109PS while the torque is rated at 141Nm.

The first-generation Rush lived on for about ten years before making way for their successor. So far, Toyota India hasn't dropped any hints about its arrival on our shores, but it sure looks like a competent adversary for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which is the top selling 7-seater vehicle in the Rs 6-10 lakh price range. The Rush will give buyers another option in the MPV category without having to revisit their finances.

Image source1, source2