2018 Suzuki Jimny Seen Undisguised For The First Time

Maruti Suzuki might bring in the Jimny to replace the old workhorse Gypsy

It has been a couple of years since we first heard the idea of the Jimny coming to India but nothing has materialized of it yet. But in a not so concrete development, a Twitter user by the name ‘hunfooli’ has uploaded a leaked image of the 2018 Jimny on a factory floor. The caption written in Japanese by him suggests that this is most definitely an insider’s leak and we have no reason to say otherwise because these production facilities are off bounds to the general public.

His caption also announced that the expected launch of this new Jimny is around May 2018, without specifying the market he is talking about. But it could very well be Japan considering that the user hails from Japan himself. The rumours till now have suggested that the Jimny will be manufactured in India and exported to the other Southeast Asian and European markets. So an India launch could also be on the cards with a timeline of late 2018 to early 2019. It will be replacing the decades old workhorse Gypsy.

The fourth generation Suzuki Jimny in the picture looks similar to the Force Gurkha available in India, with its boxy proportions evident from the front itself. The headlamps come with a simple circular design and flank the black-finished five-slat grille. The rear end might get a tailgate-mounted spare wheel in India as well. Maruti might offer the 3-door version initially but there is a healthy possibility of a 5-door version as well.

On the inside, the Suzuki Jimny, when it comes to India, will have a simple layout but the higher variants might boast of a feature list as extensive as the Ignis. This includes touchscreen AVN display, auto climate control and more. The upcoming Jimny will share the Baleno's platform and might feature an all-wheel-drive system.

The engines doing duties could be the 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol or the 1.0-litre Boosterjet for the starters, with a choice of 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.