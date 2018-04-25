2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Launch Details Disclosed



The Burgman Street 125 was one of the most exciting scooters to be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018 and is now all set to be launched in India. According to sources, the 2018 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 will hit Indian roads by the end of May or early June 2018 at an expected price of Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will become the only maxi-scooter to be on sale in India at present.



Positioned as a luxury scooter, the Burgman Street 125 looks brawny thanks to a large front apron, integrated LED headlamps, body-mounted windscreen and a stylish tail light. The handlebar is also uniquely designed and helps the scooter to stand out against the competition. The scooter also features an all-LCD instrument console just like the Gixxer motorcycles series. Other prominent features include a 12V charging socket, tubeless tyres, multi-function key slot and a front disc brake. Also, the seat of the Burgman Street 125 is much larger than other scooters in the segment, thereby offering a good amount of space for both the rider and the pillion.



Powering the Burgman Street 125 is the 124.3cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is also there in the Suzuki Access 125. Suzuki is yet to announce the power figures officially, but we expect it to be similar to the Access 125 which produces a max power of 8.7PS @ 7000rpm and a peak torque of 10.2Nm @ 5000rpm. Although, both the scooters will run on the same motor, the Burgman Street 125 will be heavier with a kerb weight of around 110Kg, as compared to the Access 125 that weighs 102Kg.



Suspension setup is also expected to be unchanged with telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The wheels of the Burgman Street 125 seems to be 12-inch alloy units, but Suzuki could go for a 10-inch wheel at the back.



Loaded with premium features and flaunting an attractive European scooter design style, the Burgman Street 125 will be a good option to enter the now crowded 125cc scooter segment in India. It will compete against the likes of the Honda Grazia, the TVS NTorq, the Aprilia SR 125 and the Vespa SXL / VXL 125.

