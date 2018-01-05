2018 Renault Kwid Live For More Reloaded Edition Launched In India

The Live For More Reloaded edition will be available in a total of 3 variants with the 800cc and 1.0 litre engine options

Renault India has increased the choices available on the Kwid entry level hatchback with the launch of a new ‘Live For More Reloaded’ edition. This new variant consists of 10 enhancements, the most prominent being the new designer decals on the outside and the availability of a reverse parking sensor. The prices of this particular edition of Renault Kwid are as follows:









Variants





Prices: Ex- Showroom Delhi









KWID 0.8L SCe





Rs 2,66,700









KWID 1.0L SCe MT





Rs 3,57,900









KWID 1.0L SCe AMT





Rs 3,87,900









The Renault Kwid already had a huge collection of customisation options to choose from, which has been further widened by the racy dual-tone ‘Speedster’ graphics under the ‘Live For More Reloaded’ banner. The decals consist of black and dark grey with lime accents on light body colours whereas the black, silver and lime accentuations are placed on the dark exterior colours for a contrasting effect. It also gets silver inserts on the front grille while the wheel covers have been painted with a hint of electric lime which match the ORVMs. The visual changes are further complemented by the ‘Live For More Reloaded’ livery on the door.

Colour options include Fiery Red, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Outback Bronze and Planet Grey. Bookings for the Kwid’s latest edition have already commenced at Renault dealerships across the country and will be open for a limited period only, but there is no clarity on its final date. Buyers do get the option of booking through the Kwid application as well, which is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple Store. Related: Renault Kwid Vs Rivals – Hits & Misses

We have comprehensively tested the Renault Kwid for you to know all that needs to be known about living with it. And if you need further help we have explained its variants exhaustively here to help you choose the right one for yourself. Related: Auto Expo 2018: Renault Banking Big On EVs

