2018 Range Rover And Range Rover Sport Launched; Bookings Open

The 2018 model Range Rover and Range Rover Sport get subtle aesthetic changes and new features
Land Rover has launched the 2018 model of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India. The company has also opened bookings for the 2018 model of its flagship SUVs across all of its 27 dealerships in the country. Prices of the 2018 Range Rover start from Rs 1.74 crore and go up to Rs 2.41 crore (including LWB versions), while the 2018 Range Rover Sport is priced between Rs 99.48 lakh and Rs 1.72 crore (all prices ex-showroom pan-India). Other SUVs in the Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.5 crore range include the Toyota Land Cruiser, Mercedes-Benz GLS and the Maserati Levante.
Related: Range Rover Evoque Convertible Launched In India
Here is the list of updates that the 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have received:
- Pixel-laser LED headlights capable of lighting roads up to 500m
- New Atlas mesh grill instead of the triple-slat grill found on the older model
- Touch Pro Duo infotainment system like the Velar
- Power deployable rear centre console- the centre passenger seat automatically folds down with the touch of a button
- ‘Hot-stone’ massage function with heated seats
- Gesture control sunblinds that can be operated by occupants with hand movements
- Adaptive cruise control with queue assist
The 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport offer four engine options to choose from, like before - two diesel and two petrol. These engines haven’t been tweaked and feature the same state of tune as on the outgoing models.
Engine
3.0-litre TDV6 Diesel
4.4-litre SDV8 Diesel
3.0-litre V6 Supercharged Petrol
5.0-litre V8 Supercharged Petrol
Power
258PS
340PS
340PS
524PS
Torque
600Nm
740Nm
450Nm
625Nm
Transmission
8-speed automatic
8-speed automatic
8-speed automatic
8-speed automatic
Recently, Land Rover also kicked off the 2018 edition of its year-long off-road tour, the ‘Above and Beyond Tour’, on April 13, 2018. Under which, the British marquee lets owners and prospective buyers, in 12 selected cities across India, experience the Evoque and Discovery Sport SUVs over off-road terrain.
Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover To Offer Electrified Options In All Cars By 2020
Read More on : Land Rover Range Rover Automatic
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.
For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -