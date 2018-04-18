2018 Range Rover And Range Rover Sport Launched; Bookings Open

The 2018 model Range Rover and Range Rover Sport get subtle aesthetic changes and new features

Land Rover has launched the 2018 model of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India. The company has also opened bookings for the 2018 model of its flagship SUVs across all of its 27 dealerships in the country. Prices of the 2018 Range Rover start from Rs 1.74 crore and go up to Rs 2.41 crore (including LWB versions), while the 2018 Range Rover Sport is priced between Rs 99.48 lakh and Rs 1.72 crore (all prices ex-showroom pan-India). Other SUVs in the Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.5 crore range include the Toyota Land Cruiser, Mercedes-Benz GLS and the Maserati Levante.

Related: Range Rover Evoque Convertible Launched In India

Here is the list of updates that the 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have received:



Pixel-laser LED headlights capable of lighting roads up to 500m



New Atlas mesh grill instead of the triple-slat grill found on the older model



Touch Pro Duo infotainment system like the Velar



Power deployable rear centre console- the centre passenger seat automatically folds down with the touch of a button



‘Hot-stone’ massage function with heated seats



Gesture control sunblinds that can be operated by occupants with hand movements



Adaptive cruise control with queue assist



The 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport offer four engine options to choose from, like before - two diesel and two petrol. These engines haven’t been tweaked and feature the same state of tune as on the outgoing models.









Engine





3.0-litre TDV6 Diesel





4.4-litre SDV8 Diesel





3.0-litre V6 Supercharged Petrol





5.0-litre V8 Supercharged Petrol









Power





258PS





340PS





340PS





524PS









Torque





600Nm





740Nm





450Nm





625Nm









Transmission





8-speed automatic





8-speed automatic





8-speed automatic





8-speed automatic









Recently, Land Rover also kicked off the 2018 edition of its year-long off-road tour, the ‘Above and Beyond Tour’, on April 13, 2018. Under which, the British marquee lets owners and prospective buyers, in 12 selected cities across India, experience the Evoque and Discovery Sport SUVs over off-road terrain.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover To Offer Electrified Options In All Cars By 2020

Read More on : Land Rover Range Rover Automatic

This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.