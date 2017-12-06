2018 Mercedes CLS Unveiled At The LA Motor Show

The 3rd generation CLS will be launched in March 2018 globally, with India launch also on the cards.

After making the first CLS in 2005, Mercedes Benz has now pulled the wraps off the 3rd generation of their sporty sedan at the ongoing LA Motor Show. The new CLS with its 4-door coupe styling is craftier-looking with its outstanding aerodynamics. Despite being on the sportier side, it will have Mercedes’ Air Body Control suspension and a new range of petrol and diesel engines, with the possibility of a CLS 53 AMG as well in the future.

The Mercedes CLS is based upon the Sensual Purity design and flaunts a forward-slanting front end with low-set headlamps which flank the diamond grille with a single louvre. The sides consist of frameless windows with high arching muscular waistline lending a sense of stealth to the design. Towards the rear are the two-section edgelight backlit tail lamps which flaunt a 3D effect. Related: 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class: All You Need To Know

On the inside, the CLS comes with several bits inspired from the E-Class such as the widescreen cockpit with two 12.3-inch displays and jet turbine AC vents. Then there is 64-colour ambient lighting which also affects the vents which turn red and blue depending upon the temperature set. The seats have, however, been designed specially for this model series and gets high quality stitching while the backrests can be folded in 40/20/40 ratio to increase the 520-litre boot space.

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the new CLS will launch globally in 2018 and is also likely to feature a mild hybrid system with one of its petrol engines. All engines are newly developed inline 6-cylinder 3.0-litre motors which develop 286PS with 600Nm torque on the CLS350 d, 340PS with 700Nm on CLS400 d, and 367PS+22PS with 500Nm+250Nm of torque on the CLS450 mild hybrid motor. All the variants will come standard with Mercedes 4MATIC drive capabilities. Related: Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG And GLA 45 AMG Facelifts Launched

The Mercedes-Benz CLS will get the company’s safety suite and driving assistance packages which include Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Attention Assist, Speed Limit Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Steering Assist and the occupant protection system Pre-Safe.

