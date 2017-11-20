2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class: All You Need To Know

The new generation A-Class will get a sedan version along with hatchback

Early this year, Mercedes-Benz gave us a taste of what the fourth-generation A-Class could look like by unveiling the A-Class Sedan concept at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. Since then, various spy shots of the latest hatchback being tested have surfaced on the internet, an indication that the German major is close to launching the production version the hatchback soon. What’s surprising, however, is that Mercedes-Benz is also planning on launching a sedan version of the A-Class hatchback this time around. Wasn’t the CLA supposed to the sedan version of the A-Class then? Well, yes and no. You see, Mercedes-Benz has now decided to launch a sedan version of the A-Class that promises to offer more legroom while retaining the existing CLA for a younger set of buyers. Think of it like the relationship between the E-Class sedan and the CLS, a four-door sedan with a coupe roofline. So, let’s see what the upcoming A-Class duo has to offer.

How does it look?

From the spy shots, it is evident that the new A-Class will be longer than the outgoing model. This should translate to more space for passengers, something which the older hatchback failed to provide. The new A-Class also gets an updated front fascia that is in line with other models from Mercedes-Benz’s lineup. The chunky headlights from the current version have been replaced by sleeker units and the front bumper has also been redesigned to accommodate the new grille. Even the rear has been redesigned with the hatchback getting a new set of taillamps that extend into the tailgate and the sedan version getting a more upright roofline when compared to the sloping one seen on the CLA. Speaking of the sedan variant, it is likely to look similar to the A-Class Sedan concept which was previewed at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year.

How’s it like on the inside?

The leaked images give us a glimpse of the new A-Class’ dashboard which now gets a dual screen setup for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system like the one seen on the S-Class. The fourth-generation A-Class, however, retains the triple AC vent setup above the centre console, a feature that we’ve come to love over time. The climate control unit sits just below the vents. Apart from this, we cannot say much else about the new version. At least, not until Mercedes-Benz officially unveils the car.

What about powertrain options?

While the A-Class is expected to get various powertrain options, including a 3-cylinder petrol engine and a hybrid motor, expect Mercedes-Benz to offer the new hatchback and sedan with the 1.6-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine in India. Both engines are expected to be mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox as well.

Sadly, we can’t tell you more about the upcoming A-Class hatchback and sedan as Mercedes-Benz hasn’t revealed any details yet. However, we will bring you all the information relating to the new A-Class when the German carmaker officially unveils it. So stay tuned to CarDekho for more news and updates.

Picture Source: www.autoevolution.com



