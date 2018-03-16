2018 Maserati Ghibli Launched In India

The Maserati Ghibli gets an electric power steering in the 2018 model year update!

Maserati has launched the 2018 Ghibli in India. Prices start from Rs 1.33 crore and go up to Rs 1.42 crore (ex-showroom). It is the third car from Maserati to be launched this year after the Levante and the Quattroporte GTS, the prices for which were announced in December 2017. Related: Maserati Levante SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.45 Crore

Prices (ex-showroom pan-India):









Variant





Price









Standard





Rs 1.33 crore









GranLusso





Rs 1.38 crore









GranSport





Rs 1.42 crore









Powering the Ghibli is the same 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine found on the Levante SUV. It makes 275PS of power and 600Nm of torque, enough to take this 1.8 tonne sports sedan from 0-100kmph in 6.3 seconds. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission that has five different modes to choose from - Auto Normal, Auto Sport, Manual Normal, Manual Sport and I.C.E. (Increased Control & Efficiency) Mode. The diesel-powered Ghibli has a claimed top speed of 250kmph. Also Read: Ferrari 812 Superfast Launched In India At Rs 5.20 Crore

With the introduction of the 2018 model, the Ghibli has not just received two new variants, the GranLusso and the GranSport, but a host of new features, including an electric power steering! Yes, you read that right. The previous version of the Ghibli was available with a hydraulic steering but to allow the integration of driving assistance systems like highway assist, lane keeping assist and active blind spot assist along with adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition, Maserati has now equipped it with an electric power steering. Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Price In India Revealed

The 2018 Ghibli also gets full LED headlights with an adaptive front lighting system, an integrated vehicle control (IVC) unit, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8-speaker 280-watt sound system that can be replaced either with a 900-watt Harman Kardon unit or a 1280-watt Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. The IVC is a new function of the ESP and Maserati says it further enhances the car’s driving dynamics and offers an even more unique and thrilling driving experience.

Wondering what does the GranLusso and GranSport variants have to offer over the standard variant? Here are the highlights.

GranLusso (over the standard variant)



Chrome inserts on the front bumper



Body-colour side skirts



‘GranLusso’ badge on the front fenders



19-inch Poseidone alloy wheels with black brake calipers



Optional powered boot lid with kick sensor



12-way power adjustable seats with memory function



Choice of full premium leather or Ermenegildo Zegna silk upholstery, both complemented by Radica open-pore wood trim.



Power adjustable steering wheel finished in fine wood



Harman Kardon surround sound system



Power rear sun blind



Power foot pedals



Pin-protected glove box



Soft close doors



GranSport (over the standard variant)



Sport-specific bumper with piano black inserts



‘GranSport’ badge on the front fenders



Optional black finish on the grille



20-inch Urano machine-polished alloy wheels with red brake calipers



Optional exterior carbon package for the door handles, exterior door mirrors, B- and C-pillar covers, front splitter and the rear spoiler



Soft close doors



Sports seats with 12-way power adjustment and memory function



Sport steering wheel



Gearshift paddles



Inox Sport foot pedals



Optional interior carbon package, which includes carbon-finished sport steering wheel, gearshift paddles, door sills and interior trim



Other performance-oriented sedans (not necessarily powered by a diesel engine) that can you get for the price of the Maserati Ghibli are the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S. If you’re looking for luxury instead, you can get the Audi A8 60TDI quattro or the BMW 730Ld or even the petrol-powered 740Li.

Also Read: In Pics: 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom - India's Most Expensive Car!

