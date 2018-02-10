2018 Maruti Swift iCreate Customisation Packages Revealed

The customisation options include roof wraps, new alloy wheels, infotainment systems and colour accents among others.

Maruti Suzuki began offering iCreate personalisation options with the Vitara Brezza and has since extended the service to the Ignis along with the second-gen Swift as well. So continuing from where it left, Maruti is now offering 2018 third-gen Swift with a holistic list of add-ons and pre-designed packages. Here’s what’s on offer.

Roof Wrap Designs





Wave Runner







Carbon Bolt







Beat Rider







Energetic Sprinter







Electric Dash







Wing Glider Graphics





Exterior Add-Ons





Underbody Spoilers







Roof-integrated Spoilers







Painted Side Moldings







Door Visors







Front Grille and Fog Lamp Garnish







Front and Rear Bumper Garnish







Fire Red and Midnight Black Wheel Covers







Window Frame Kit







C-pillar Garnish





Interior Add-Ons

Just like the Ignis, Maruti is offering interior accents that match the colour of the exterior. Designer mats and styling kits in multiple colours around the gear lever can also be availed. If you’ve read our review, you’d know that the Swift gets sporty seats with brilliant contouring and side bolstering. With the iCreate personalisation options, owners can customise them with designer covers made from PU fabric. Related: Spec Comparison: Maruti Swift 2018 Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Vs Ford Figo

Since only top-of-the-line Z+ variant comes with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options, the carmaker is also offering audio units and touchscreens from aftermarket brands. We expect many Swift customers opting for variants other than the top-end Z+ to equip their cars with equipment such as.





Rear Seat Entertainment







Bass Tube







Subwoofers







Touchscreen Infotainment Systems







2-DIN Stereo Units







Speakers





To refine the customisation process, Maruti is also offering a choice of two preset packages - Verve Rider and Red Speedster - which are priced at Rs 20, 257 and Rs 21, 847, respectively. Check out the prices of each variant of the 2018 Swift and how much they differ from the outgoing model here.

