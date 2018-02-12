2018 Maruti Swift Clocks 40,000 Pre-Launch Bookings

The 1.2-litre petrol VXi variant is the most in demand, tell dealerships

We all knew that the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift was going to set sales charts on fire when it got launched. But as the numbers suggest, it's more than just a fire. The third generation Swift has amassed 40,000 pre-launch bookings, a figure confirmed to us by Maruti officials. And the number continues to grow as we speak. Several carmakers struggle to even sell this much during the course of a whole year.

The demand, as we found out from multiple dealerships in Delhi, is highest for the petrol VXi variant and the waiting period depends on the drivetrain and colour opted for. The new Swift is available with a manual as well as an AMT (automated manual transmission) for the first time with both the engines. Maruti Swift Buyer's Guide: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Variants Explained

Maruti’s poster boy has been priced at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh for the LXi and goes all the way up to Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the ZDi+ variant. It will continue to be sold through the Maruti Arena dealerships and competes directly against the Ford Figo and the Hyundai Grand i10.

Maruti has been manufacturing the Swift at its Manesar plant ever since its inception but its production will be shifted to the Gujarat facility where it will be produced alongside the Baleno. Related: 2018 Maruti Swift iCreate Customisation Packages Revealed

This move will certainly help the company clear out any possible backlog efficiently and achieve economies of scale as well. Detailed Prices: New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched At Auto Expo 2018

We drove the Maruti Swift a few weeks back and were quite impressed by all that it offers. It certainly is a step up but there still seem to be some loose ends. Read our review to find out in detail.

