2018 Maruti Swift Becomes Quickest Car To Reach 1 Lakh Bookings

Launched at the 2018 Auto Expo in February, the third-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to receive overwhelming response in the Indian market.

Creating yet another milestone, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift has become the fastest car to cross 1 lakh bookings in the country. Now in its ninth week of introduction, the hatchback garnered over 30,000 bookings even before its official launch on February 8, 2018, at the Expo. Prices of the new Swift start at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

However, the downside of these massive bookings is that the waiting period has shot up to four months! To curb this, Maruti Suzuki has shifted the Baleno’s manufacturing from Hansalpur, Gujarat, to Manesar, Haryana, in order to pave way for the new Swift’s production. The Hansalpur facility has an annual manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh cars, which should be enough to keep the waiting periods in check. We expect the car to settle down at 15,000-17,000 sales a month in the next 4-5 months.

Feeling the heat, the Swift’s prime rival, the Hyundai Grand i10’s sales have slipped by 2,000 units, to 10,198 units in the month of February (Swift vs Grand i10). Whether the drop continues or the Grand i10 bounces back is a question we can answer in a few months from now.

Related: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Variants Explained

The new Swift has improved in every department. It’s lighter, more fuel efficient and gets a more contemporary design than its previous model. Though the Mini-inspired body shell continues to emphasize on the unmistakably Swift factor, the new design elements on its exterior like the large front grille, projector headlamps with DRLs and LED tail lamps lend it a distinct look. Maruti Suzuki has ironed out the major complaint in the Swift’s predecessor – cramped rear seat space. It gets increased rear shoulder and leg room this time around, which makes the newer model’s cabin more spacious.

Recommended: Maruti Swift 2018: Hits And Misses | 2018 Maruti Swift Review

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT