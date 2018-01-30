2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Variants Explained

The new Swift gets 4 variants - L, V, Z, and Z+

Nine months after the launch of its sedan sibling, Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2018 Swift hatchback on February 8, 2018 at the Auto Expo 2018. Like the Dzire, the new Swift will also be offered in 4 variants - L, V, Z and Z+. It will continue to be available with both petrol and diesel engines along with the option of a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). Sadly, the AMT (automated manual transmission) option is only available with the V and Z variants and not on the top-end and feature-packed Z+ variant.

In terms of safety features, the new Swift 2018 comes with ABS with EBD and brake assist, dual airbags and Isofix child seat anchorages as standard across the range. When launched, the new Swift will continue to rival the Ford Figo and the Hyundai Grand i10, among others.

Before diving into the details, let’s take a look at the spec sheet of the 2018 Swift.









Dimensions (L X W X H)





3840mm X 1735mm X 1530mm









Wheelbase





2450mm









Ground Clearance





163mm









Seating Capacity





5









Boot Space





268 litres









Engine: Like its predecessor, the new Swift will continue to be offered with the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines.









Fuel





Petrol





Diesel









Engine Displacement





1197cc





1248cc









Transmission





5MT/5AMT





5MT/5AMT









Maximum Power





83PS @ 6000 rpm





75PS @ 4000 rpm









Maximum Torque





113Nm @ 4200 rpm





190Nm @ 2000 rpm









Claimed Fuel Efficiency





22kmpl





28.4kmpl









Colour Options: The new Swift will be offered in six colours - Solid Fire Red, Pearl Arctic White, Metallic Silky Silver, Magma Grey, Midnight Blue and Prime Lucent Orange

Read out first drive review of the new 2018 Swift here.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Lxi/Ldi: Would make you want to buy the V variant

Gets the following features:









Standard safety features





Aircon





Tilt-adjustable steering





Manually-adjustable ORVMs (internal)









Black ORVM covers





Steel wheels without covers





No power windows











The ‘L’ is the base variant of the new Swift and, well, it’s quite basic in terms of equipment too. While Maruti Suzuki has done well to offer a tilt-adjustable steering throughout the Swift range, a height-adjustable driver’s seat would have been more than welcome. That would have allowed drivers of all shapes and sizes to easily find their preferred driving position, no matter which variant they opt for.

If you’re planning to buy this variant, get ready to spend a few thousand rupees more on basic necessities like a music system, wheel covers (alloy wheels if you can), and front power windows to make it a complete everyday car.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Vxi/Vdi/Vxi AMT/ Vdi AMT: All sorted here!

Additional features over L variant:









Body-coloured ORVMs with indicators





Full wheel covers





Audio player with steering-mounted controls





Height adjustable driver’s seat









Keyless entry





Central door locking





Power windows (front and rear)





Electrically adjustable ORVMs









The Swift’s V variant will fulfil most people’s basic needs and that is good news as buyers considering this variant can opt for an AMT with both the engines as well. Expect this variant to be in huge demand then. While the goodies on offer in the Swift V cater to the most basic of needs, they aren’t good enough for us to call this car a thorough modern-day hatchback. To call it that, it should have at least been equipped with features such as push button start/stop, auto climate control, electrically-foldable ORVMs, etc. However, all of the above are available in the next variant - the Swift Z.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Zxi/Zdi/Zxi AMT/Zdi AMT: Modern-day car minus the flash

Additional features over V variant:









Leather-wrapped steering wheel





Reverse parking sensors





Front fog lamps





2 tweeters









Auto climate control





Push button start/stop





Electrically-retractable ORVMs





Rear defogger









Rear wiper/washer





Adjustable rear headrests





60:40 split rear seat





Alloy wheels









As we just mentioned, the Swift Z is a complete modern-day car. While there are feel-good features like leather on the steering wheel, a start/stop button and tweeters, the list of useful features is actually a lot longer. Features like parking sensors, auto climate control, rear defogger and wiper/washer, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, etc, promise to make your everyday commute in this car all the more easy and enjoyable. A set of alloy wheels and the option of an AMT means this variant will tick all boxes for those who don’t want their car to be too flamboyant on the outside.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Zxi+/Zdi+

Additional features over Z variant:









LED projector headlamps with DRLs





Reverse parking camera





7-inch Touchscreen Smartplay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink





Auto headlamps









Speaking of flamboyance, it’s the Swift Z+ that stands out from other variants and tease you into shelling out extra money. The Z+ gets a redesigned headlamp unit that packs LED projector headlamps along with daytime running lights (DRLs). The alloy wheels on the Z+ variant gets a machine-cut finish. However, the size of the wheels and the tyres are the same as the ones seen on the Z variant.

On the inside, the Z variant’s button-heavy audio system makes way for a 7-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system that also brings you the convenience of a rear parking camera with guide lines. Indeed, this variant looks and feels a lot more modern than the others. But Maruti Suzuki will most likely charge a hefty premium for all the additional features it offers. In such a scenario, we believe only those who’re emotionally driven to buy this variant will go for it.

Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on the new Maruti Swift including price details from the Auto Expo 2018, which begins February 9-14. Keep updated with the latest happenings from the auto expo - click here.