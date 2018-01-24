2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift – Hits and Misses

The third-generation Swift has its share of shortcomings too!

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most anticipated cars of the year. We’ve already got a taste of what the third-gen hatchback has to offer. And except for the prices, we have all the details of the upcoming Swift, which is scheduled to be launched at the Auto Expo 2018 next month. If you have already read our review, you’d know where the Swift scores. Now, we list down the top hits and misses of the 2018 Swift. Let’s begin.

Hits

Fun-To-Drive Nature

The Swift’s handling characteristics continues to be the best in the business. Thanks to its lightweight Heartect platform and stiff suspension setup, the hatchback doesn’t shy away at the glimpse of a corner. It even handles sharp turns taken at high speeds quite skilfully.

An Automatic For Everyone

The new Swift will be offered with an AMT (automated manual transmission) with both engine options. While the auto gearbox feels sporty on the Ignis and laidback on the Dzire, Maruti seems to have found the right balance between the two for the Swift. Not only is it ideal for city traffic, it feels at home being pushed on the highway as well.

Spacious Cabin

When compared to its predecessor, the third-gen Swift is not only wider by 40mm but also gets a 20mm longer wheelbase as well. This has freed up a lot of space inside the cabin. People taller than six feet would find no reason to complain in either the front or rear seat. What’s even more impressive is the large 268-litre boot. The additional 58-litres should ensure you have enough space to carry a weekend’s worth of luggage.

Packed With Features

The new Swift comes loaded with most of the modern features like the LED daytime running lights (DRLs), LED projector headlamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto headlamps, push-button start with smart key, auto climate control and a 6-speaker sound system. The top-end Z+ variants even get a 7-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto along with MirrorLink connectivity. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Isofix child seat anchors are now offered as standard too.

Misses

Ride Quality

Although the stiffer suspension has improved the handling characteristics, the ride quality seems to have taken a backseat. You can feel the thud as the car rolls over potholes and rough patches. A little more damping would have gone a long way in filtering out undulations.

No Auto ‘Box On The Z+ Variant

At least for now, Maruti Suzuki will not be offering the AMT on the top-end Z+ variant. Hence, for people who wish to have all the bells and whistles of the top-end variant along with the convenience of an automatic gearbox will have to wait a bit longer for it to be fulfilled. However, there is a chance the carmaker could introduce it later in the year, like they did with the Ignis.

Steering Lacks Feel

Despite being a driver-centric car and an excellent handler, the steering of the new Swift lacks feel. Though the steering is light and responsive for day-to-day commutes, it does let you down if you try to drive enthusiastically. We believe a little more weight could have improved the overall feel by a huge margin.

Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on the new Swift.

