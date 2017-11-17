2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift Spotted Testing; Likely To Debut At Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki might debut the Ertiga at the Auto Expo next year along with the 2018 Ciaz and the much awaited 2018 Swift.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been silently, but consistently, contributing to the sales numbers for the carmaker. However, it has been in need of an update which we believe might be coming sooner than expected. A camouflaged 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been spotted testing on public roads, revealing a lot of details of the new model. With Maruti Suzuki already on an offensive with its new products for the Auto Expo, we expect that a production-ready Ertiga might also debut at the event.

The Ertiga, despite its sombre looks, retains a high resale value, like several Maruti products, as reported in multiple surveys. But with the passage of time, Maruti is in dire need of a fresher looking product, and this time it is likely to sport comprehensive changes inside out with the underpinnings of the Heartect platform. Thus, the product that spawns, will be upmarket, lighter and sturdier than before. Also Read: First Look Review: New Suzuki Swift Sport

The pictures reveal that the new Ertiga will have a comparatively spacious third row and boot space, owing to larger overhangs. The alloy wheels look much more premium and the aesthetics could be along similar lines as well. The interiors, however, are expected to be carried over from the existing model, but with a few changes to the dashboard, seats upholstery, instrument console and the touchscreen, with the possible introduction of Android Auto connectivity. Related: Next-generation Maruti Swift To Launch In 2018 Auto Expo

In terms of engine options, the 1.4-litre petrol engine which produces 92PS of power and 130Nm of torque is likely to be retained. The 1.3-litre diesel SHVS, however, might be replaced by a 1.5-litre motor, without the mild hybrid system, given the subsidy on hybrids have been removed. The 1.5-litre diesel engine has been developed in-house by Maruti and is also set to make it to the upcoming Ciaz facelift. The transmission options are likely to be 5-speed manual on both the petrol and diesel models, while an AMT might also be optional. The fuel efficiency of the next-gen Ertiga could increase, as it’s going to be based on the Heartect platform, which will be much lighter than the current one. Related: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted Testing In India!

As far as pricing is concerned, we would refrain from commenting on that, but expect it to be priced very similar to the current model that starts at Rs 6.55 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

