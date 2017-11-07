 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted Testing In India!
Updated: 07 Nov 2017 02:30 PM
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the updated Ciaz at the 2018 Auto Expo 



Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift



When Maruti Suzuki launched the Ciaz in 2014, the sedan proved to be a prolific seller for the brand clocking highest sales in the C-segment sedan space. However, its progress has been sluggish of late due to the entry of the updated competition and higher taxes imposed on its diesel version equipped with the mild hybrid system. But we all know that Maruti cannot stay down for long, especially in the Indian market, and it seems that they are preparing for another onslaught with an updated version of the Ciaz, which has been spotted testing in India recently.



The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is expected to sport minor changes all around and is likely to be similar to the model that was showcased at the 2017 Chengdu Motor Show. The Chinese spec model received a more prominent two slat chrome front grille, redesigned front bumper, LED headlamps with DRLs and circular fog lamps. Other changes that can be expected are new alloy wheels and an updated taillamp section, which would make it look even more premium as it is now sold through the premium Nexa range of dealerships.



Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift



On the inside, the updated Ciaz could get an all-black interior scheme with improved material quality, a panoramic sunroof and the 7-inch touchscreen unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is shared across several Marutis. Also, expect few premium touches inside the cabin to bring it on par with its sleek looking competitors comprising of the recently updated Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento



The information related to the powertrains is scarce but there is a slight possibility that Maruti might replace the 1.3-litre diesel SHVS with a 1.5-litre motor without any hybrid system to prevent it from falling in the higher tax bracket. The existing 1.4-litre petrol is expected to continue with its duties. 



Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift



The improved Ciaz facelift is expected to break cover at the 2018 Auto Expo and with the launch likely to take place in the first half of 2018.  



Words: Dhruv Attri 



