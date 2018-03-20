2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift: What To Expect

The highlight of the updated XUV500 will be the more powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra seems all set to introduce yet another update to its current flagship model, the XUV500, in the coming weeks. The Mahindra XUV500 has been on sale since September 2011 and received its first mid-life refresh in May 2015.

Pictured: Outgoing Mahindra XUV500

Since the 2015 facelift, Mahindra has added an updated infotainment system that now supports Android Auto, an all-black cabin, a shade of brown exterior paint and more importantly, a 2.2-litre petrol engine (140PS) mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is now getting its second facelift after almost seven years of existence and it is probably going to be the last one as we expect the second-gen model to be here before 2020.

Here’s what we expect from the updated XUV500:



A redesigned front grille with a well-spaced mesh pattern instead of the honeycomb design that we see on the current model. The new setup looks relatively larger since Mahindra has merged the lower air dam on the bumper with the grille



The XUV500, which was offered with LED light guides, will finally get LED daytime running lights



Currently available with 17-inch wheels, the updated model might get a size larger; the new alloy wheels on the test mule look similar to the ones on the Mahindra Stinger (check out the picture below) concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2018





A redesigned tailgate with a wider license plate housing compared to the current one. Expect the rear bumper to be redesigned as well



Mahindra will offer a completely redesigned tail lamp cluster. The vertical layout of the previous model has been replaced by a split wrap-around setup. We expect Mahindra to add LED elements to the tail lights as well





It is unlikely to feature any changes on the inside as Mahindra recently introduced an all-black cabin with black leather upholstery on the top-spec W10 variant that starts at Rs 16.71 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).



There will be a new top variant, W11, on offer. We expect Mahindra to largely carry forward the equipment list of the current model with a few additional features



The 7-inch infotainment system which now offers Google Android Auto connectivity is expected to get Apple CarPlay as well. The infotainment system also offers connected app suite and ‘Ecoscore' monitor that includes readouts such as speed, gear selection, acceleration, idling duration and clutch application to help the driver improve overall fuel efficiency



The biggest change in the 2018 XUV500 will be the addition of the updated 2.2-litre mHawk engine that we’d reported last year. Mahindra already offers the 2017 Scorpio facelift with the the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel that currently powers the current XUV500 model in the 140PS/330Nm tune. The output of the updated engine, however, is likely to hover in the range of 170PS/360Nm. This engine will make the XUV500 nearly as powerful as the diesel-powered Jeep Compass











Diesel





XUV500 (outgoing)





2018 XUV500 (expected)





Jeep Compass





Tata Hexa









Power





140PS





~170PS





173PS





156PS









Torque





330Nm





~360NM





350Nm





400Nm









Transmission





6-speed MT/AT





6-speed MT/AT





6-speed MT





6-speed MT/AT











Since it will be a minor upgrade, expect the price of the updated model to remain largely unchanged. The current XUV500 is priced in the range of Rs 12.71 lakh - 18.82 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai)



