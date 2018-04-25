2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift: Variants Explained

Which variant of Mahindra’s updated flagship SUV offers the most value?

Mahindra has dropped the price of the base variant of the 2018 XUV500 facelift by Rs 37,000. The SUV now carries a price tag in the range of Rs 12.32 lakh to Rs 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). It's still available with a choice of five diesel variants and a petrol automatic variant, but the diesel variants’ nomenclature has changed to W5, W7, W9, W11 and W11(O). Here's a detailed breakdown of its prices.









Variant





MT





AT









W5





Rs 12.32 lakh











W7





Rs 13.58 lakh





Rs 14.78 lakh









W9





Rs 15.23 lakh





Rs 16.43 lakh









W11





Rs 16.43 lakh





Rs 17.63 lakh









W11(O)





Rs 16.68 lakh





Rs 17.88 lakh









W11(O) AWD





Rs 17.78 lakh





Rs 18.98 lakh









Petrol G AT







Rs 15.43 lakh









Now that we know the prices, let's get cracking with what you get with each variant and whether it’s worth its price.

Mahindra XUV500 Facelift W5: Base variant but doesn’t cut corners









W5





Rs 12.32 lakh











Key Features





R17 steel wheels







Silver grille inserts







Roof rails







Dual airbags







ABS with EBD







Micro-Hybrid Technology







6-way driver adjustable seat







Tilt steering







Follow-me-home projector headlamps







Power adjustable ORVM







Black and grey interiors







Flip key with remote







6-inch touchscreen with USB and Bluetooth connectivity







Mobile charging points







Power windows







Rear demister with wash and wipe







Flat foldable seats





The base variant is fairly loaded and gets a decent features list. It offers a majority of need-based features but misses out on some necessary ones that you’d expect from a model at this price, such as steering-mounted controls and a smart key, among others. Opt for this variant only if you are on a tight budget. Also, those looking to buy an automatic variant will have to stretch their budget a fair bit since it’s available only from the W7 variant. Also Read: 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift: First Drive Review

Mahindra XUV500 Facelift W7: Good blend of needs and wants









Additional cost over W5





Rs 1.26 lakh





Rs 14.78 lakh (AT)













Push button start-Stop







Passive keyless entry







7-inch touchscreen with GPS, video playback, Android Auto, Ecosense, smartwatch connectivity, voice command and Bluesense app







Steering mounted controls







Static bending auto Headlamps with LED DRLs







Arkamys tuned speakers







Rain sensing wipers







Cruise control







Park assist







Inbuilt compass and E-manual







Glass embedded antenna







Auto climate control







Tan and black interiors







Chrome grille inserts







Conversation mirror







Icy blue ambient lighting







Emergency call function





The W7 variant strikes a perfect balance between needs and wants. It gets comfort and convenience features that enhance your in-cabin experience such as passive keyless entry, start-stop button, steering-mounted controls, climate control. While the LED DRLs, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting and chrome inserts on the grille serve as reminders that the XUV500 is a premium SUV. Then there’s the bigger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which gets a wider range of connectivity options and features. The W7 costs Rs 1.26 lakh extra than the W5, but the premium is worth spending considering the sheer number of additional features it gets. We’d have still liked to see alloy wheels, telescopic steering and power-foldable outside rearview mirrors in the W7. While these are available in the automatic variant, it commands an additional Rs 1.20 lakh over the W7 manual variant.

Mahindra XUV500 Facelift W9: All about vanity









Additional cost over W7





Rs 1.65 lakh





Rs 1.65 lakh













Electric sunroof with anti-pinch







Voice messaging system







Tire pressure monitoring system







Driver one-touch down window







8-way driver’s seat adjust







Telescopic steering







Power-folding ORVMs







17-inch alloy wheels







ESP with rollover mitigation







Hill hold and hill descent control







Front fog lamps





It gets added safety features, an electric sunroof, voice message system and tyre pressure monitoring system with 8-way driver’s seat adjust, which are all good to have but not exactly necessary. But at a price premium of Rs 1.65 lakh, the W9 is just overpriced and doesn’t offer as much value as the first two variants. Instead, you should extend your budget and look at the W11 variant.

Mahindra XUV500 Facelift W11: Loaded with bells and whistles









Additional cost over W9





Rs 1.20 lakh





Rs 1.20 lakh













Logo projection on ORVM







Connected apps







Brake energy regeneration







Diamond cut 18-inch alloy wheels(O)







AWD(O)







Quilted leather seats







Soft touch leather on dashboard and door trims







Window chrome lines







Aluminium pedals







Side and curtain airbags







Driver one-touch up window







Bonnet with hydraulic assist







Puddle lamps







Camping lamps





The XUV500 facelift’s W11 variant gets all the bells and whistles that you’d expect from a premium SUV for Rs 1.20 lakh extra. Shell out another Rs 25,000 for the W11(O) version and you’ll get the bigger machine-cut alloy wheels. Spend another Rs 1.10 lakh and it will get you the go-anywhere ability of an AWD system. Buying the W11 variant does make sense since it gets six airbags as well but the same can’t be said for the Optional variant since it gets just differently styled alloy wheels, which may not be on the shopping list of every buyer.

Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Petrol G AT: Only petrol option









Petrol G AT







Rs 15.43 lakh













Logo projection







Voice messaging system







Tyre pressure monitoring system







ESP







Hill hold and hill descent







Front fog lamps







17-inch alloy wheels







8-way driver’s seat adjust







Telescopic steering







Power foldable ORVM







Driver express window







1st and 2nd row reading lamp





The Petrol G AT variant is only available with a 6-speed automatic transmission and shares its entire equipment list with the W7 variant. Mentioned above are the features that are additionally available on the G variant.

In our opinion, the XUV500 W7 offers the most value, combining a great blend of features at a competitive price. If it's the petrol XUV500 you are looking at, there's only the G AT to choose from. Interestingly, the claimed efficiency for both petrol and diesel variants is the same so it may not pinch your wallet much. So those with very less running can pick the G AT variant. Before signing off, let’s look at the XUV500’s specifications.









Engine





2.2-Litre Diesel with e-VGT





2.2-Litre Petrol









Displacement





2179cc





2179cc









Transmission





6-speed manual/ 6-speed AT





6-speed AT









Power





155PS





140PS









Torque





360Nm





320Nm









Efficiency (Claimed)





16kmpl





16kmpl

















Dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)





4585x1890x1785









Wheelbase (mm)





2700









Ground Clearance (mm)





200









Fuel Capacity (Litres)





70









