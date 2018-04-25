2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift: Variants Explained

Which variant of Mahindra’s updated flagship SUV offers the most value?
Mahindra has dropped the price of the base variant of the 2018 XUV500 facelift by Rs 37,000. The SUV now carries a price tag in the range of Rs 12.32 lakh to Rs 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). It's still available with a choice of five diesel variants and a petrol automatic variant, but the diesel variants’ nomenclature has changed to W5, W7, W9, W11 and W11(O). Here's a detailed breakdown of its prices.
Variant
MT
AT
W5
Rs 12.32 lakh
W7
Rs 13.58 lakh
Rs 14.78 lakh
W9
Rs 15.23 lakh
Rs 16.43 lakh
W11
Rs 16.43 lakh
Rs 17.63 lakh
W11(O)
Rs 16.68 lakh
Rs 17.88 lakh
W11(O) AWD
Rs 17.78 lakh
Rs 18.98 lakh
Petrol G AT
Rs 15.43 lakh
Now that we know the prices, let's get cracking with what you get with each variant and whether it’s worth its price.
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift W5: Base variant but doesn’t cut corners
W5
Rs 12.32 lakh
Key Features
R17 steel wheels
Silver grille inserts
Roof rails
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Micro-Hybrid Technology
6-way driver adjustable seat
Tilt steering
Follow-me-home projector headlamps
Power adjustable ORVM
Black and grey interiors
Flip key with remote
6-inch touchscreen with USB and Bluetooth connectivity
Mobile charging points
Power windows
Rear demister with wash and wipe
Flat foldable seats
The base variant is fairly loaded and gets a decent features list. It offers a majority of need-based features but misses out on some necessary ones that you’d expect from a model at this price, such as steering-mounted controls and a smart key, among others. Opt for this variant only if you are on a tight budget. Also, those looking to buy an automatic variant will have to stretch their budget a fair bit since it’s available only from the W7 variant. Also Read: 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift: First Drive Review
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift W7: Good blend of needs and wants
Additional cost over W5
Rs 1.26 lakh
Rs 14.78 lakh (AT)
Push button start-Stop
Passive keyless entry
7-inch touchscreen with GPS, video playback, Android Auto, Ecosense, smartwatch connectivity, voice command and Bluesense app
Steering mounted controls
Static bending auto Headlamps with LED DRLs
Arkamys tuned speakers
Rain sensing wipers
Cruise control
Park assist
Inbuilt compass and E-manual
Glass embedded antenna
Auto climate control
Tan and black interiors
Chrome grille inserts
Conversation mirror
Icy blue ambient lighting
Emergency call function
The W7 variant strikes a perfect balance between needs and wants. It gets comfort and convenience features that enhance your in-cabin experience such as passive keyless entry, start-stop button, steering-mounted controls, climate control. While the LED DRLs, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting and chrome inserts on the grille serve as reminders that the XUV500 is a premium SUV. Then there’s the bigger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which gets a wider range of connectivity options and features. The W7 costs Rs 1.26 lakh extra than the W5, but the premium is worth spending considering the sheer number of additional features it gets. We’d have still liked to see alloy wheels, telescopic steering and power-foldable outside rearview mirrors in the W7. While these are available in the automatic variant, it commands an additional Rs 1.20 lakh over the W7 manual variant.
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift W9: All about vanity
Additional cost over W7
Rs 1.65 lakh
Rs 1.65 lakh
Electric sunroof with anti-pinch
Voice messaging system
Tire pressure monitoring system
Driver one-touch down window
8-way driver’s seat adjust
Telescopic steering
Power-folding ORVMs
17-inch alloy wheels
ESP with rollover mitigation
Hill hold and hill descent control
Front fog lamps
It gets added safety features, an electric sunroof, voice message system and tyre pressure monitoring system with 8-way driver’s seat adjust, which are all good to have but not exactly necessary. But at a price premium of Rs 1.65 lakh, the W9 is just overpriced and doesn’t offer as much value as the first two variants. Instead, you should extend your budget and look at the W11 variant.
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift W11: Loaded with bells and whistles
Additional cost over W9
Rs 1.20 lakh
Rs 1.20 lakh
Logo projection on ORVM
Connected apps
Brake energy regeneration
Diamond cut 18-inch alloy wheels(O)
AWD(O)
Quilted leather seats
Soft touch leather on dashboard and door trims
Window chrome lines
Aluminium pedals
Side and curtain airbags
Driver one-touch up window
Bonnet with hydraulic assist
Puddle lamps
Camping lamps
The XUV500 facelift’s W11 variant gets all the bells and whistles that you’d expect from a premium SUV for Rs 1.20 lakh extra. Shell out another Rs 25,000 for the W11(O) version and you’ll get the bigger machine-cut alloy wheels. Spend another Rs 1.10 lakh and it will get you the go-anywhere ability of an AWD system. Buying the W11 variant does make sense since it gets six airbags as well but the same can’t be said for the Optional variant since it gets just differently styled alloy wheels, which may not be on the shopping list of every buyer.
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Petrol G AT: Only petrol option
Petrol G AT
Rs 15.43 lakh
Logo projection
Voice messaging system
Tyre pressure monitoring system
ESP
Hill hold and hill descent
Front fog lamps
17-inch alloy wheels
8-way driver’s seat adjust
Telescopic steering
Power foldable ORVM
Driver express window
1st and 2nd row reading lamp
The Petrol G AT variant is only available with a 6-speed automatic transmission and shares its entire equipment list with the W7 variant. Mentioned above are the features that are additionally available on the G variant.
In our opinion, the XUV500 W7 offers the most value, combining a great blend of features at a competitive price. If it's the petrol XUV500 you are looking at, there's only the G AT to choose from. Interestingly, the claimed efficiency for both petrol and diesel variants is the same so it may not pinch your wallet much. So those with very less running can pick the G AT variant. Before signing off, let’s look at the XUV500’s specifications.
Engine
2.2-Litre Diesel with e-VGT
2.2-Litre Petrol
Displacement
2179cc
2179cc
Transmission
6-speed manual/ 6-speed AT
6-speed AT
Power
155PS
140PS
Torque
360Nm
320Nm
Efficiency (Claimed)
16kmpl
16kmpl
Dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
4585x1890x1785
Wheelbase (mm)
2700
Ground Clearance (mm)
200
Fuel Capacity (Litres)
70
