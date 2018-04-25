2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift: Variants Explained

Updated: 25 Apr 2018 03:30 PM

Which variant of Mahindra’s updated flagship SUV offers the most value?





Mahindra has dropped the price of the base variant of the 2018 XUV500 facelift by Rs 37,000. The SUV now carries a price tag in the range of Rs 12.32 lakh to Rs 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). It's still available with a choice of five diesel variants and a petrol automatic variant, but the diesel variants’ nomenclature has changed to W5, W7, W9, W11 and W11(O). Here's a detailed breakdown of its prices.  















































Variant

MT

AT

W5

Rs 12.32 lakh


  

W7

Rs 13.58 lakh

Rs 14.78 lakh

W9

Rs 15.23 lakh

Rs 16.43 lakh

W11

Rs 16.43 lakh

Rs 17.63 lakh

W11(O)

Rs 16.68 lakh

Rs 17.88 lakh

W11(O) AWD

Rs 17.78 lakh

Rs 18.98 lakh

Petrol G AT


  

Rs 15.43 lakh


Now that we know the prices, let's get cracking with what you get with each variant and whether it’s worth its price.



Mahindra XUV500 Facelift W5: Base variant but doesn’t cut corners












W5

Rs 12.32 lakh


  


Key Features





  • R17 steel wheels




  • Silver grille inserts




  • Roof rails




  • Dual airbags




  • ABS with EBD




  • Micro-Hybrid Technology




  • 6-way driver adjustable seat




  • Tilt steering




  • Follow-me-home projector headlamps




  • Power adjustable ORVM




  • Black and grey interiors




  • Flip key with remote




  • 6-inch touchscreen with USB and Bluetooth connectivity




  • Mobile charging points




  • Power windows




  • Rear demister with wash and wipe




  • Flat foldable seats





 



The base variant is fairly loaded and gets a decent features list. It offers a majority of need-based features but misses out on some necessary ones that you’d expect from a model at this price, such as steering-mounted controls and a smart key, among others. Opt for this variant only if you are on a tight budget. Also, those looking to buy an automatic variant will have to stretch their budget a fair bit since it’s available only from the W7 variant. Also Read: 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift: First Drive Review



Mahindra XUV500 Facelift W7: Good blend of needs and wants












Additional cost over W5

Rs 1.26 lakh

Rs 14.78 lakh (AT)




  • Push button start-Stop




  • Passive keyless entry




  • 7-inch touchscreen with GPS, video playback, Android Auto, Ecosense, smartwatch connectivity, voice command and Bluesense app




  • Steering mounted controls




  • Static bending auto Headlamps with LED DRLs




  • Arkamys tuned speakers




  • Rain sensing wipers




  • Cruise control




  • Park assist




  • Inbuilt compass and E-manual




  • Glass embedded antenna




  • Auto climate control




  • Tan and black interiors




  • Chrome grille inserts




  • Conversation mirror




  • Icy blue ambient lighting




  • Emergency call function





The W7 variant strikes a perfect balance between needs and wants. It gets comfort and convenience features that enhance your in-cabin experience such as passive keyless entry, start-stop button, steering-mounted controls, climate control. While the LED DRLs, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting and chrome inserts on the grille serve as reminders that the XUV500 is a premium SUV. Then there’s the bigger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which gets a wider range of connectivity options and features. The W7 costs Rs 1.26 lakh extra than the W5, but the premium is worth spending considering the sheer number of additional features it gets. We’d have still liked to see alloy wheels, telescopic steering and power-foldable outside rearview mirrors in the W7. While these are available in the automatic variant, it commands an additional Rs 1.20 lakh over the W7 manual variant.



Mahindra XUV500 Facelift W9: All about vanity












Additional cost over W7

Rs 1.65 lakh

Rs 1.65 lakh




  • Electric sunroof with anti-pinch




  • Voice messaging system




  • Tire pressure monitoring system




  • Driver one-touch down window




  • 8-way driver’s seat adjust




  • Telescopic steering




  • Power-folding ORVMs




  • 17-inch alloy wheels




  • ESP with rollover mitigation




  • Hill hold and hill descent control




  • Front fog lamps





It gets added safety features, an electric sunroof, voice message system and tyre pressure monitoring system with 8-way driver’s seat adjust, which are all good to have but not exactly necessary. But at a price premium of Rs 1.65 lakh, the W9 is just overpriced and doesn’t offer as much value as the first two variants. Instead, you should extend your budget and look at the W11 variant.



Mahindra XUV500 Facelift W11: Loaded with bells and whistles












Additional cost over W9

Rs 1.20 lakh

Rs 1.20 lakh


 





  • Logo projection on ORVM




  • Connected apps




  • Brake energy regeneration




  • Diamond cut 18-inch alloy wheels(O)




  • AWD(O)




  • Quilted leather seats




  • Soft touch leather on dashboard and door trims




  • Window chrome lines




  • Aluminium pedals




  • Side and curtain airbags




  • Driver one-touch up window




  • Bonnet with hydraulic assist




  • Puddle lamps




  • Camping lamps





 



The XUV500 facelift’s W11 variant gets all the bells and whistles that you’d expect from a premium SUV for Rs 1.20 lakh extra. Shell out another Rs 25,000 for the W11(O) version and you’ll get the bigger machine-cut alloy wheels. Spend another Rs 1.10 lakh and it will get you the go-anywhere ability of an AWD system. Buying the W11 variant does make sense since it gets six airbags as well but the same can’t be said for the Optional variant since it gets just differently styled alloy wheels, which may not be on the shopping list of every buyer.



Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Petrol G AT: Only petrol option












Petrol G AT


  

Rs 15.43 lakh




  • Logo projection




  • Voice messaging system




  • Tyre pressure monitoring system




  • ESP




  • Hill hold and hill descent




  • Front fog lamps




  • 17-inch alloy wheels




  • 8-way driver’s seat adjust




  • Telescopic steering




  • Power foldable ORVM




  • Driver express window




  • 1st and 2nd row reading lamp





The Petrol G AT variant is only available with a 6-speed automatic transmission and shares its entire equipment list with the W7 variant. Mentioned above are the features that are additionally available on the G variant.



In our opinion, the XUV500 W7 offers the most value, combining a great blend of features at a competitive price. If it's the petrol XUV500 you are looking at, there's only the G AT to choose from. Interestingly, the claimed efficiency for both petrol and diesel variants is the same so it may not pinch your wallet much. So those with very less running can pick the G AT variant. Before signing off, let’s look at the XUV500’s specifications.



Engine

2.2-Litre Diesel with e-VGT

2.2-Litre Petrol

Displacement

2179cc

2179cc

Transmission

6-speed manual/ 6-speed AT

6-speed AT

Power

155PS

140PS

Torque

360Nm

320Nm

Efficiency (Claimed)

16kmpl

16kmpl


 



 























Dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)

4585x1890x1785

Wheelbase (mm)

2700

Ground Clearance (mm)

200

Fuel Capacity (Litres)

70


