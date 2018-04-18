2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Launched

The Mahindra flagship SUV gets updated aesthetics and mechanical changes

Mahindra has launched the 2018 XUV500 facelift at a starting price of Rs 12.32 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 17.88 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). It's still available in a choice of five variants, but the nomenclature has been changed to W5, W7, W9, W11 and W11 Optional (top-spec). The petrol engine is available only with an automatic transmission, in the G AT variant. All the diesel variants, except the base-spec, can be had with an automatic transmission, though.









Variant





MT





AT









W5





Rs 12.32 lakh











W7





Rs 13.58 lakh





Rs 14.78 lakh









W9





Rs 15.23 lakh





Rs 16.43 lakh









W11





Rs 16.43 lakh





Rs 17.63 lakh









W11(O)





Rs 16.68 lakh





Rs 17.88 lakh









W11(O) AWD





Rs 17.78 lakh





Rs 18.98 lakh









Petrol G AT







Rs 15.43 lakh









Being a facelift, the 2018 XUV500 receives the majority of changes on the outside. It gets a new front grille, garnished with chrome elements, along with minor tweaks to the fog lamp bezel and to the design of the projector headlamps. Move to the side and the design remains identical except for the optional 18-inch dual-tone machine cut alloy wheels and a chrome strip at the base, placed between the front and rear fenders. The rear now gets split wraparound tail lights instead of the earlier vertical units.

On the inside, it receives faux leather trim on top of the dashboard now, while the seats now get tan leather upholstery instead of the beige one on the earlier version. The central console is now finished in piano black along with new contrasting aluminum trims on the doors. The dashboard layout, however, remains same as it has been from the beginning. The 7-inch infotainment system remains unchanged as well, but the BlueSense app can now be connected with a smartwatch along with a smartphone to control climate, audio sources and check vehicle information.

The XUV500 still gets a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder mHawk diesel engine but it produces 15PS and 30Nm more now, courtesy of a new electronically controlled variable geometry turbocharger. The power figures now stand at 155PS of power @3750rpm and 360Nm of torque @1750-2800rpm. The transmission options consist of the earlier 6-speed manual and automatic transmission. The 2.2-litre petrol engine hasn’t undergone any change in terms of power (140PS) and torque (320Nm) and comes with the 6-speed automatic gearbox only. Also Read: Mahindra Bolero Sales Figures More Than KUV100 And Scorpio Combined!

The Mahindra XUV500 Facelift renews its rivalry against the likes of 7-seater Tata Hexa and the 5-seater Jeep Compass both of which are newer products.

