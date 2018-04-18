2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Interior Spied

The XUV500 facelift gets tan-coloured leather seats, leather finish on the dashboard and piano black finish on the central console

The interior shots of the upcoming XUV500 facelift have surfaced ahead of its launch in the near future. And, as expected, they look largely similar to the outgoing model as far as the design and layout of the dashboard is concerned.

The variant spied gets an all-black dashboard with leather treatment on top. The current XUV500 doesn’t get leather finish, but Mahindra does offer a black dashboard and black seats as an option. The carmaker also offers a black-beige colour combination for the interior.

The spy images also reveal a piano black finish for the central console, instead of the matte black treatment on offer now. Silver garnishes, which were earlier limited to the steering wheel, central control and armrest, can also be seen on the hand brake lever and the gear knob now. The updated XUV500 also gets tan-coloured leather seats with diamond stitching.

On the outside, the XUV500 facelift will get an updated front and rear end. At the front, the headlamp layout is new and gets LED DRLs as well. The front grille and the bumper have also been redesigned. At the back, the XUV500 facelift comes with a new set of triangular tail lamps, a redesigned tailgate and a slightly modified rear bumper. Apart from the new alloy wheel design, there’s hardly anything that distinguishes the facelift from the outgoing version on the sides. Related: 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift: What To Expect

Along with the cosmetic updates, the XUV500 facelift is likely to get a mechanical update as well. It is expected to be powered by the same 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine, albeit in a more powerful state of tune. It should make 168PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque, which is 28PS and 20Nm more than the current model. Mahindra will add a new W11 variant to the XUV500’s lineup, which could be the new top-spec variant. We expect Mahindra to equip it with some more features to make the package more compelling. Currently, the price of the XUV500 starts from Rs 12.78 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.86 lakh for the top W10 AWD variant (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Mahindra has also started to work on the new generation of the XUV500, which might see the light of the day in 2020. The carmaker is developing a new platform with SsangYong for the new model which it might share with Ford as well for its upcoming compact SUV. Read more about it here.

