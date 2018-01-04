2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Spied Ahead Of Its Imminent Launch

The updated D-Max V-Cross will get subtle aesthetic changes, additional premium features and a new range-topping variant

Isuzu is expected to launch an updated and feature-rich D-Max V-Cross in the country soon. The 2018 D-Max V-Cross is likely to be launched either this month or at the Auto Expo 2018 as the updated pick-up has already been spotted at a dealership. Nevertheless, it will be showcased at the Japanese automaker’s stand at the country’s premiere auto show in February. Let us take a closer look at what the 2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross packs.



Isuzu will launch the 2018 D-Max V-Cross in two variants. The outgoing model was only available in a single variant, which was priced at Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the top-end variant to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 15 lakh



Pictured: The UK-Spec Isuzu D-Max



Although we expected the facelift to be similar to the updated pick-up truck that was launched in the UK, Thailand and other markets last year, Isuzu will carry on with the same front fascia as before. However, the fog lamps will be replaced by LED daytime running lights (DRLs) in the new top variant



Pictured: India-spec 2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross



Expect Isuzu to introduce the redesigned front profile only after it launches the mu-X facelift here in a couple of years. That’s because both models were introduced at a much later stage when compared to other markets around the world



While the front profile will be similar to the outgoing model, the India-spec 2018 D-Max V-Cross will get the updated rear profile from the global model (check out the image below), which gets a redesigned tailgate and chrome inserts on the bumper. The top-spec variant will get LED graphics on the tail lamps as well





It will come with a new side step that appears to be sturdier than the aftermarket-looking unit that Isuzu provides with the outgoing model



On the inside, the new variant will get all-black leather upholstery and a 6-way powered driver seat





The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which was optional before, will be standard in both the variants along with the much-needed support for a rearview camera





While the UK-spec pick-up gets a 9-inch touchscreen (check out the image below) that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the India-spec D-Max V-Cross will carry on with the older screen





On the safety front, the new range-topping variant will be offered with ESC (electronic stability control) and TCS (traction control system) besides the existing safety tech like dual-front airbags, ABS, EBD and brake assist



The new range-topping variant will also feature cruise control



In terms of its powertrain, the 2018 model is likely to carry forward the same 2.5-litre diesel (134PS/320Nm) motor paired to a 5-speed manual. In other markets, the D-Max V-Cross now gets a new, more powerful 1.9-litre diesel (164PS/360Nm) engine with an optional 6-speed automatic transmission



