 2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Spied Ahead Of Its Imminent Launch
By: || Updated: 04 Jan 2018 06:30 PM
The updated D-Max V-Cross will get subtle aesthetic changes, additional premium features and a new range-topping variant  



2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross



Isuzu is expected to launch an updated and feature-rich D-Max V-Cross in the country soon. The 2018 D-Max V-Cross is likely to be launched either this month or at the Auto Expo 2018 as the updated pick-up has already been spotted at a dealership. Nevertheless, it will be showcased at the Japanese automaker’s stand at the country’s premiere auto show in February. Let us take a closer look at what the 2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross packs. 




  • Isuzu will launch the 2018 D-Max V-Cross in two variants. The outgoing model was only available in a single variant, which was priced at Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the top-end variant to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 15 lakh



2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross



Pictured: The UK-Spec Isuzu D-Max 





2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross



Pictured: India-spec 2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 




  • Expect Isuzu to introduce the redesigned front profile only after it launches the mu-X facelift here in a couple of years. That’s because both models were introduced at a much later stage when compared to other markets around the world 

  • While the front profile will be similar to the outgoing model, the India-spec 2018 D-Max V-Cross will get the updated rear profile from the global model (check out the image below), which gets a redesigned tailgate and chrome inserts on the bumper. The top-spec variant will get LED graphics on the tail lamps as well



2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross




  • It will come with a new side step that appears to be sturdier than the aftermarket-looking unit that Isuzu provides with the outgoing model 

  • On the inside, the new variant will get all-black leather upholstery and a 6-way powered driver seat



2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross




  • The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which was optional before, will be standard in both the variants along with the much-needed support for a rearview camera



2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross  




  • While the UK-spec pick-up gets a 9-inch touchscreen (check out the image below) that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the India-spec D-Max V-Cross will carry on with the older screen 



2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross




  • On the safety front, the new range-topping variant will be offered with ESC (electronic stability control) and TCS (traction control system) besides the existing safety tech like dual-front airbags, ABS, EBD and brake assist

  • The new range-topping variant will also feature cruise control 

  • In terms of its powertrain, the 2018 model is likely to carry forward the same 2.5-litre diesel (134PS/320Nm) motor paired to a 5-speed manual. In other markets, the D-Max V-Cross now gets a new, more powerful 1.9-litre diesel (164PS/360Nm) engine with an optional 6-speed automatic transmission 



Source


