2018 Indian Scout Bobber Set To Launch on November 24

The 2018 Indian Scout Bobber was unveiled and opened for bookings with a token amount of Rs 50,000 way back in July. The motorcycle is the first bobber on offer from the American motorcycle manufacturer since it made its entry into the country in 2014 with Polaris.







To give the Indian Scout Bobber a more masculine appearance, the headlight cover along with the frame and the split exhaust are finished in black. The halogen headlamp gets an analogue-cum-digital cluster mounted on top that includes a digital tachometer, odometer and tripmeter while the speedometer is analogue. There is also an engine temperature and low fuel warning light on offer. The fuel tank with the standard “Indian Scout” badging is carried over from its sibling and can accommodate 12.5 litres of fuel. The Bobber too gets a single saddle, which gets a two-tone stitch in black and brown. Finishing the look is the chopped off rear fender that houses a reflector in the middle, a number plate on the extreme left corner and indicators that come integrated with brake lights.







This Indian is powered by the same 1133cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that powers its sibling, the Indian Scout, and continues to pump similar power and torque figures. The 6-speed gearbox transfers 95.3PS of peak power and 97Nm of peak torque to the rear wheel via a belt drive.







The footpegs are pushed back by 32mm. Also, since the rear suspension is set lower, the Bobber gets a seat height of 649mm -- this seats the rider 6mm lower than the Indian Scout. Suspension duties are taken care of by 120mm telescopic forks upfront and 50mm dual shocks at the rear.







The ground clearance, like most bikes in the category, is not very impressive and stands at 123mm, while the kerb weight is 245kg.



The 16-inch wheels come wrapped with knobby tyres and are bolted with a 298mm disc brake on both ends.



The Scout Bobber will come in 5 colours, namely: shiny black, red, matt black, silver and bronze. The 2018 Indian Scout Bobber will come with a price tag of Rs 13.95 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Once launched, the bike will rival the Triumph Bonneville Bobber and the Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber.