2018 Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

The Grand i10 is available with manual transmission with both petrol and diesel engines, but an automatic transmission is on offer with the petrol engine too

The second-generation Hyundai i10 a.k.a. the Grand i10 sits above the Korean automaker’s entry-level offering in India, the Eon. Available in five variants – Era, Magna, Sportz, Sportz (dual tone) and the Asta – the car is tagged in the price bracket of Rs 4.74 lakh – Rs 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Before delving into more details on what each variant offers, check out the prices (as of March 20, 2018) of the entire Grand i10 lineup.

Prices (Ex-showroom, Delhi)









Variants





Petrol





Diesel









Era





Rs 4.74 lakh





Rs 5.90 lakh









Magna (AT)





Rs 5.48 lakh (Rs 6.24 lakh)





Rs 6.45 lakh









Sportz





Rs 6.0 lakh





Rs 7.02 lakh









Sportz (dual tone)





Rs 6.25 lakh





Rs 7.24 lakh









Sportz (O)(AT)





Rs 6.94 lakh





-









Asta





Rs 6.50 lakh





Rs 7.47 lakh









*All prices are of metallic shades except for the dual tone variant

Hyundai Grand i10 Era: Only one airbag and the absence of ABS makes it hard for us to recommend this variant

The base variant of the Grand i10 gets front power windows, tachometer, internally adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), AC with heater, front power outlet, body-coloured bumpers and engine immobilizer. In the name of safety features there’s just the driver-side airbag on offer. On the contrary, the entry-level variants of some of its rivals get both ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution) and dual front airbags, two must-have safety features in our books.

Talk of basic features (apart from the missing safety features) that we look for in any car these days, and the Grand i10 Era mainly misses the audio system. However, since you can get it retrofitted from the market at an additional cost, it’s not a big miss.

The Grand i10 Era is available with both petrol and diesel engines with manual transmission.

Hyundai Grand i10 Magna/Magna (AT): Only one airbag and the absence of ABS makes it hard for us to recommend this variant









Variants





Petrol MT/ AT





Diesel









Ex-showroom price





Rs 5.48 lakh/ Rs 6.24 lakh





Rs 6.45 lakh









Premium over Era





Rs 74,000/ NA





Rs 55,000









The Grand i10 Magna variant gets manual central locking, day & night inside rear view mirror, keyless entry, impact-sensing auto door lock, rear AC vent, front and rear power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs and rear power outlet. There’s also the 2-DIN integrated audio system with Bluetooth, USB & aux-in connectivity and steering-mounted controls in this variant. Hyundai also offers a 4-speed automatic transmission with the petrol engine in the Magna variant.

However, the airbag count still remains the same as the Era variant: just one for the driver. Even ABS is not on offer in this variant.

Hyundai asks an additional Rs 74,000 for this variant with the petrol engine and Rs 55,000 for the diesel. The added equipment completely justifies a price hike of Rs 55,000 but Rs 74,000 is a bit on the higher side. We would not recommend this variant since it misses out on the basic safety kit of dual front airbags and ABS.

Hyundai Grand i10 Sportz/Sportz (O) AT: Absence of ABS makes it hard for us to recommend this variant









Variants





Petrol MT/AT





Diesel









Ex-showroom price





Rs 6.00 lakh/ Rs 6.94 lakh





Rs 7.02 lakh









Premium over Magna





Rs 52,000/ Rs 70,000





Rs 57,000









The Sportz variant looks attractive if you see the creature comforts on offer. In addition to the Magna variant it gets electric folding ORVMs, cooled glovebox, tilt steering, rear parking sensors and camera with display and 7-inch touchscreen AVN (audio video and navigation) unit with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity. Front fog lamps, rear defogger, diamond-cut alloys (only with automatic transmission), roof rails, voice recognition (with steering-mounted controls) and passenger-side airbag is on offer too.

The Grand i10 Sportz incurs a premium of over Rs 50,000 over the petrol and diesel versions of the Magna, and given the additional features on offer, the additional asking price is fair.

The automatic Grand i10 costs around Rs 94,000 over its manual variant and Rs 70,000 over the Magna AT. Wondering why there’s a massive difference between the automatic and the manual versions of the Grand i10 compared to its rivals, the Ignis and the Swift? The reason is that it gets a torque converter and not an AMT (automated manual transmission). AMTs are more affordable than conventional automatics but aren’t as smooth as the latter.

Looking to settle for the Grand i10 Sportz then? We’d recommend you to go for the better equipped variants of the Grand i10 that get both dual front airbags and ABS. ABS is still missing in this variant and this active safety feature is a must-have in our books for us to recommend the car.

Hyundai Grand i10 Sportz (dual tone): Gets basic safety kit. Worth every penny.









Variants





Petrol





Diesel









Ex-showroom price





Rs 6.25 lakh





Rs 7.24 lakh









Premium over Sportz





Rs 25,000





Rs 22,000









Hyundai has just added this new variant to the Grand i10 lineup. The carmaker first showcased it at the Auto Expo 2018 and it costs only Rs 25,000 and Rs 22,000 over addition to the Sportz variant. The extra money over the Sportz is totally worth it when you factor in the fact that it offers both ABS and alloy wheels. Additionally, black roof, black pillars and a micro antenna on the outside give it a cosmetic uplift. The interior also sees a reform with the addition of black seat upholstery with red stitching, gear shift knob with red accent and leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching.

Buyers looking for an automatic transmission in this variant will be disappointed as the Korean carmaker has decided to ditch it in the dual-tone avatar.

Hyundai Grand i10 Asta: Dual tone exteriors and black interior not your style? This is the variant you should buy. Gets more features too.









Variants





Petrol





Diesel









Ex-showroom price





Rs 6.50 lakh





Rs 7.47 lakh









Premium over Sportz (dual tone)





Rs 25,000





Rs 23,000









The top-of-the-line Grand i10 Asta doesn’t get the dual tone exterior and all-black interior treatment. But it gets features like smart key with keyless entry, LED daytime running lights, rear spoiler, auto AC, rear washer & wiper, luggage lamp, push-button start/stop, height-adjustable driver seat and adjustable rear seat headrests over the dual-tone Sportz variant. The additional Rs 25,000 and Rs 23,000 that you spend to buy this over the dual-tone Sportz variant with the petrol and diesel engine is justified.

Planning to buy one of the top two variants of the Hyundai Grand i10? Check out our detailed review of the same here.

Here’s a look at the technical specifications of the Hyundai Grand i10:

Engines









Engine





Petrol





Diesel









Displacement





1197cc





1186cc









Power





83PS





75PS









Torque





113.75Nm





190.24Nm









Transmission





5MT/4AT





5MT









Fuel efficiency





18.9kmpl





24.0kmpl









Dimensions









Length





3765mm









Width





1660mm









Height





1520mm









Wheelbase





2425mm









Ground clearance





165mm









Boot space





256 litres









Recommended: Spec Comparison: Maruti Swift 2018 Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Vs Ford Figo

