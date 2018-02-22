2018 Hyundai Elite i20 vs Honda Jazz vs VW Polo - Specifications & Features Comparison

So, how do the three premium hatches compare against each other on paper? What all do they offer and where do they lag?
With the launch of the Hyundai Elite i20 facelift at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018, the premium hatchback segment is looking fresher than ever. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno continues to sell through the roof, followed by the i20, the Jazz and the Polo. We’ve compared the top two models earlier (Read Baleno vs Elite i20 2018), so now let’s see how the bottom two stack against the Korean warrior.
Dimensions
Car Models
Hyundai Elite i20 2018
Honda Jazz
VW Polo
Length
3985mm
3995mm
3971mm
Width
1734mm
1694mm
1682mm
Height
1505mm
1544mm
1469mm
Wheelbase
2570mm
2530mm
2469mm
Ground Clearance
170mm
165mm
165mm
Boot Space
268 litres
354 litres
280 litres
The Honda Jazz not only appears big, it indeed is. The Japanese hatchback is longer and taller than the competition here. By contrast, the new 2018 Elite i20 is wider by a good 40mm and has the longest wheelbase as well. On the clearance front too, the i20 turns out to be the big dog.
Engines
Petrol
Car Models
Hyundai Elite i20 2018
Honda Jazz
VW Polo
Engines
1.2-litre
1.2-litre
1.2-litre
Power
83PS
90PS
75PS
Torque
114.7Nm
110Nm
110Nm
Transmission
5MT
5MT/CVT
5MT
Mileage
18.6kmpl
18.7kmpl
16.47kmpl
Powered by 1.2-litre petrol engines, all three cars are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission except for the Honda Jazz, which gets an option of a CVT (continuously variable transmission) gearbox. While the Jazz turns out to be the most powerful hatchback here, the Volkswagen Polo is the least in putting out power. That said, it matches the Jazz when it comes to torque figures. However, the new 2018 Elite i20 wins the torque race with a figure of 114.7Nm. Another department where the Hyundai impresses is fuel efficiency though the petrol Honda Jazz is neck and neck with the Elite i20.
Diesel
Car Models
Hyundai Elite i20 2018
Honda Jazz
VW Polo
Engines
1.4-litre
1.5-litre
1.5-litre
Power
90PS
100PS
90PS/110PS (GT)
Torque
219.66Nm
200Nm
230Nm/250Nm (GT)
Transmission
6MT
6MT
5MT
Mileage
22.54kmpl
27.3kmpl
20.14kmpl/21.49kmpl (GT)
The power-dominance of the Jazz continues with the diesel engines as well but it can’t beat the Polo GT TDI. The Jazz gets a 1.5-litre, 100PS engine, generating 10PS more power than the new 2018 Elite i20 and the regular Polo. With the GT badge, the Polo pumps 110PS of power making it the most powerful hatch in this comparison. It also generates maximum torque of 250Nm, followed by the Elite i20 and the Jazz. But then it’s the Honda that’s the most fuel efficient of the lot with a mileage figure of 27.3kmpl.
Features
All three hatchbacks come with dual front airbags and ABS with EBD as standard right from their base variants onwards. However, in the Jazz, ABS with EBD is offered only in the base diesel variant and not in the petrol. While the VW Polo gets height-adjustable driver’s seat, adjustable front and rear head restraints and rear fog lamps, the Jazz comes with all-four power windows and integrated head restraints. The i20 seem to be too barebones in its entry-level variant, however, its higher variants are adequately loaded.
The top-spec variant of the 2018 Elite i20 features projector headlamps, side and curtain airbags and push-button start stop, which isn’t offered in any of the cars in this comparison. While the Jazz offers 60:40 split seating and LED rear tail lamps, the Polo comes with rain-sensing wipers and a cooled glovebox.
The Japanese and the Korean cars get a touchscreen infotainment unit (7-inch i20 and 6.5-inch Polo) that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Jazz too gets a similar 6.2-inch unit but it doesn’t support the connectivity options like its peers. Rear AC vents are offered on the i20 and the Polo, but absent in the Jazz.
Standard features
Features
2018 Hyundai Elite i20
Honda Jazz
VW Polo
Dual airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
ABS with EBD
Yes
Yes (only diesel)
Yes
Central locking
Yes
No
Yes
Power Windows
Front
Front & Rear
Front
Speed sensing auto door lock
Yes
No
No
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
No
Only Tilt
Yes
Adjustable seat headrests
Front
Front
Front and rear
Tachometer
Yes
Yes
Yes
Body coloured bumpers, door handles and ORVMs
Only bumpers
NA
Yes
Fog lamps
No
No
Rear
Foldable seats
NA
Bench Type Seat Back Folding
Single folding rear seat backrest
Features in top-end variant:
Features
2018 Hyundai Elite i20
Honda Jazz
VW Polo
Side & Curtain airbags
Yes
No
No
Projector headlamps
Yes
No
No
Tilt & telescopic steering
Yes
Tilt
Yes
Automatic headlamps
Yes
No
No
Smart key
Yes
No
No
Foldable seats
NA
Magic seats
-Utility, Long, Tall and Refresh Modes
- 60:40 split seat back & cushion
- Reclining rear seat
- Rear seat adjustable headrest
Single folding rear seat backrest
Wheel size
16-inch alloys
15-inch alloys
16-inch alloys
LED DRLs
Yes
No
No
Glove box cooling
Yes
NA
Yes
Rear wiper and washer
Yes
Yes
Yes
Touchscreen infotainment system
7-inch with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity
6.2-inch with navigation
6.5-inch with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity
Push button start/stop
Yes
NA
No
Rear camera
Yes
Rear parking camera (wide, normal & top down view)
No
Reverse parking sensors
Yes
No
Yes
Prices (ex-showroom Delhi):
Petrol prices
Hyundai Elite i20 2018
Honda Jazz
VW Polo
Era - Rs 5.35 lakh
E – Rs 5.99 lakh
Trendline – Rs 5.42 lakh
Magna Executive - Rs 5.99 lakh
S – Rs 6.63 lakh/ Rs 7.71 lakh (CVT)
Anniversary Edition – Rs 5.99 lakh
Sportz - Rs 6.59 lakh
SV – Rs 7.06 lakh
Comfortline – Rs 6.11 lakh
Asta - Rs 7.11 lakh
V – Rs 7.41 lakh/ Rs 8.47 lakh (CVT)
Highline – Rs 7.02 lakh
Asta (Dual Tone) - Rs 7.36 lakh
V Privilege – Rs 7.36 lakh / Rs 8.42 lakh (AT)
Highline Plus – Rs 7.24 lakh
Asta(O) - Rs 7.90 lakh
VX – Rs 7.90 lakh
GT– Rs 9.20 lakh
GT Sport Edition – Rs 9.42 lakh
Diesel prices
Hyundai Elite i20 2018
Honda Jazz
VW Polo
Era - Rs 6.73 lakh
E – Rs 7.36 lakh
Trendline – Rs 6.93 lakh
Magna Executive - Rs 7.31 lakh
S – Rs 8.04 lakh
Comfortline – Rs 7.84 lakh
Sportz - Rs 7.83 lakh
SV – Rs 8.44 lakh
Highline – Rs 8.55 lakh
Asta - Rs 8.36 lakh
V – Rs 8.89 lakh
Highline Plus – Rs 8.78 lakh
Asta (Dual Tone) - Rs 8.60 lakh
V Privilege – Rs 8.82 lakh
GT– Rs 9.34 lakh
Asta(O) - Rs 9.15 lakh
VX – Rs 9.32 lakh
GT Sport Edition – Rs 9.56 lakh
Following the facelift, the Hyundai Elite i20 has become a more well-rounded package with the right amount of practical and feel-good features, at least in the top-spec variant. Side and curtain airbags further highlight its safety quotient. At Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 6.73 lakh (ex-showroom), it’s also the most affordable of the three hatchbacks in both the petrol and diesel guises.
If space is a priority, then the Honda Jazz will match your needs better. It’s got the biggest boot of the lot and the Magic Seats in the top-end variant adds to its versatility. And if you want a cheaper petrol automatic, then Jazz is the only option. The Jazz also has better rated mileage figures than the other two. However, it’s mid variants are also pricier compared to the features offered.
