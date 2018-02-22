 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 vs Honda Jazz vs VW Polo - Specifications & Features Comparison
By: || Updated: 22 Feb 2018 02:30 PM
So, how do the three premium hatches compare against each other on paper? What all do they offer and where do they lag?





With the launch of the Hyundai Elite i20 facelift at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018, the premium hatchback segment is looking fresher than ever. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno continues to sell through the roof, followed by the i20, the Jazz and the Polo. We’ve compared the top two models earlier (Read Baleno vs Elite i20 2018), so now let’s see how the bottom two stack against the Korean warrior.



Dimensions

















































Car Models

Hyundai Elite i20 2018

Honda Jazz

VW Polo

Length

3985mm

3995mm

3971mm

Width

1734mm

1694mm

1682mm

Height

1505mm

1544mm

1469mm

Wheelbase

2570mm

2530mm

2469mm

Ground Clearance

170mm

165mm

165mm

Boot Space

268 litres

354 litres

280 litres


The Honda Jazz not only appears big, it indeed is. The Japanese hatchback is longer and taller than the competition here. By contrast, the new 2018 Elite i20 is wider by a good 40mm and has the longest wheelbase as well. On the clearance front too, the i20 turns out to be the big dog.



Engines



Petrol











































Car Models

Hyundai Elite i20 2018

Honda Jazz

VW Polo

Engines

1.2-litre

1.2-litre

1.2-litre

Power

83PS

90PS

75PS

Torque

114.7Nm

110Nm

110Nm

Transmission

5MT

5MT/CVT

5MT

Mileage

18.6kmpl

18.7kmpl

16.47kmpl


Powered by 1.2-litre petrol engines, all three cars are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission except for the Honda Jazz, which gets an option of a CVT (continuously variable transmission) gearbox. While the Jazz turns out to be the most powerful hatchback here, the Volkswagen Polo is the least in putting out power. That said, it matches the Jazz when it comes to torque figures. However, the new 2018 Elite i20 wins the torque race with a figure of 114.7Nm. Another department where the Hyundai impresses is fuel efficiency though the petrol Honda Jazz is neck and neck with the Elite i20.  



Diesel











































Car Models

Hyundai Elite i20 2018

Honda Jazz

VW Polo

Engines

1.4-litre

1.5-litre

1.5-litre

Power

90PS

100PS

90PS/110PS (GT)

Torque

219.66Nm

200Nm

230Nm/250Nm (GT)

Transmission

6MT

6MT

5MT

Mileage

22.54kmpl

27.3kmpl

20.14kmpl/21.49kmpl (GT)


The power-dominance of the Jazz continues with the diesel engines as well but it can’t beat the Polo GT TDI. The Jazz gets a 1.5-litre, 100PS engine, generating 10PS more power than the new 2018 Elite i20 and the regular Polo. With the GT badge, the Polo pumps 110PS of power making it the most powerful hatch in this comparison. It also generates maximum torque of 250Nm, followed by the Elite i20 and the Jazz. But then it’s the Honda that’s the most fuel efficient of the lot with a mileage figure of 27.3kmpl.



Features



All three hatchbacks come with dual front airbags and ABS with EBD as standard right from their base variants onwards. However, in the Jazz, ABS with EBD is offered only in the base diesel variant and not in the petrol. While the VW Polo gets height-adjustable driver’s seat, adjustable front and rear head restraints and rear fog lamps, the Jazz comes with all-four power windows and integrated head restraints. The i20 seem to be too barebones in its entry-level variant, however, its higher variants are adequately loaded.



2018 Hyundai Elite i20



The top-spec variant of the 2018 Elite i20 features projector headlamps, side and curtain airbags and push-button start stop, which isn’t offered in any of the cars in this comparison. While the Jazz offers 60:40 split seating and LED rear tail lamps, the Polo comes with rain-sensing wipers and a cooled glovebox.



The Japanese and the Korean cars get a touchscreen infotainment unit (7-inch i20 and 6.5-inch Polo) that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Jazz too gets a similar 6.2-inch unit but it doesn’t support the connectivity options like its peers. Rear AC vents are offered on the i20 and the Polo, but absent in the Jazz.



Standard features















































































Features

2018 Hyundai Elite i20

Honda Jazz

VW Polo

Dual airbags

Yes

Yes

Yes

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes (only diesel)

Yes

Central locking

Yes

No

Yes

Power Windows

Front

Front & Rear

Front

Speed sensing auto door lock

Yes

No

No

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

No

Only Tilt

Yes

Adjustable seat headrests

Front

Front

Front and rear

Tachometer

Yes

Yes

Yes

Body coloured  bumpers, door handles and ORVMs

Only bumpers

NA

Yes

Fog lamps

No

No

Rear

Foldable seats

NA

Bench Type Seat Back Folding

Single folding rear seat backrest


 



Features in top-end variant:

































































































Features

2018 Hyundai Elite i20

Honda Jazz

VW Polo

Side & Curtain airbags

Yes

No

No

Projector headlamps

Yes

No

No

Tilt & telescopic steering

Yes

Tilt

Yes

Automatic headlamps

Yes

No

No

Smart key

Yes

No

No

Foldable seats

NA

Magic seats



-Utility, Long, Tall and Refresh Modes



- 60:40 split seat back & cushion



- Reclining rear seat



- Rear seat adjustable headrest

Single folding rear seat backrest

Wheel size

16-inch alloys

15-inch alloys

16-inch alloys

LED DRLs

Yes

No

No

Glove box cooling

Yes

NA

Yes

Rear wiper and washer

Yes

Yes

Yes

Touchscreen infotainment system

7-inch with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

6.2-inch with navigation

6.5-inch with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

Push button start/stop

Yes

NA

No

Rear camera

Yes

Rear parking camera (wide, normal & top down view)

No

Reverse parking sensors

Yes

No

Yes


Also read: Top 5 Hatchbacks At Auto Expo 2018 – New Swift, 45X, Elite i20, Future-S & Tiago



Prices (ex-showroom Delhi):



Petrol prices















































Hyundai Elite i20 2018

Honda Jazz

VW Polo

Era - Rs 5.35 lakh

E – Rs 5.99 lakh

Trendline – Rs 5.42 lakh

Magna Executive - Rs 5.99 lakh

S – Rs 6.63 lakh/ Rs 7.71 lakh (CVT)

Anniversary Edition – Rs 5.99 lakh

Sportz - Rs 6.59 lakh

SV – Rs 7.06 lakh

Comfortline – Rs 6.11 lakh

Asta - Rs 7.11 lakh

V – Rs 7.41 lakh/ Rs 8.47 lakh (CVT)

Highline – Rs 7.02 lakh

Asta (Dual Tone) - Rs 7.36 lakh

V Privilege – Rs 7.36 lakh / Rs 8.42 lakh (AT)

Highline Plus – Rs 7.24 lakh

Asta(O) - Rs 7.90 lakh

VX – Rs 7.90 lakh

GT– Rs 9.20 lakh

 

 

GT Sport Edition – Rs 9.42 lakh


Diesel prices










































Hyundai Elite i20 2018

Honda Jazz

VW Polo

Era - Rs 6.73 lakh

E – Rs 7.36 lakh

Trendline – Rs 6.93 lakh

Magna Executive - Rs 7.31 lakh

S – Rs 8.04 lakh

Comfortline – Rs 7.84 lakh

Sportz - Rs 7.83 lakh

SV – Rs 8.44 lakh

Highline – Rs 8.55 lakh

Asta - Rs 8.36 lakh

V – Rs 8.89 lakh

Highline Plus – Rs 8.78 lakh

Asta (Dual Tone) - Rs 8.60 lakh



 

V Privilege – Rs 8.82 lakh

GT– Rs 9.34 lakh

Asta(O) - Rs 9.15 lakh

VX – Rs 9.32 lakh

GT Sport Edition – Rs 9.56 lakh


Following the facelift, the Hyundai Elite i20 has become a more well-rounded package with the right amount of practical and feel-good features, at least in the top-spec variant. Side and curtain airbags further highlight its safety quotient. At Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 6.73 lakh (ex-showroom), it’s also the most affordable of the three hatchbacks in both the petrol and diesel guises.



If space is a priority, then the Honda Jazz will match your needs better. It’s got the biggest boot of the lot and the Magic Seats in the top-end variant adds to its versatility. And if you want a cheaper petrol automatic, then Jazz is the only option. The Jazz also has better rated mileage figures than the other two. However, it’s mid variants are also pricier compared to the features offered.



Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates.



