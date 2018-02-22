2018 Hyundai Elite i20 vs Honda Jazz vs VW Polo - Specifications & Features Comparison

So, how do the three premium hatches compare against each other on paper? What all do they offer and where do they lag?

With the launch of the Hyundai Elite i20 facelift at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018, the premium hatchback segment is looking fresher than ever. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno continues to sell through the roof, followed by the i20, the Jazz and the Polo. We’ve compared the top two models earlier (Read Baleno vs Elite i20 2018), so now let’s see how the bottom two stack against the Korean warrior.

Dimensions









Car Models





Hyundai Elite i20 2018





Honda Jazz





VW Polo









Length





3985mm





3995mm





3971mm









Width





1734mm





1694mm





1682mm









Height





1505mm





1544mm





1469mm









Wheelbase





2570mm





2530mm





2469mm









Ground Clearance





170mm





165mm





165mm









Boot Space





268 litres





354 litres





280 litres









The Honda Jazz not only appears big, it indeed is. The Japanese hatchback is longer and taller than the competition here. By contrast, the new 2018 Elite i20 is wider by a good 40mm and has the longest wheelbase as well. On the clearance front too, the i20 turns out to be the big dog.

Engines

Petrol









Car Models





Hyundai Elite i20 2018





Honda Jazz





VW Polo









Engines





1.2-litre





1.2-litre





1.2-litre









Power





83PS





90PS





75PS









Torque





114.7Nm





110Nm





110Nm









Transmission





5MT





5MT/CVT





5MT









Mileage





18.6kmpl





18.7kmpl





16.47kmpl









Powered by 1.2-litre petrol engines, all three cars are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission except for the Honda Jazz, which gets an option of a CVT (continuously variable transmission) gearbox. While the Jazz turns out to be the most powerful hatchback here, the Volkswagen Polo is the least in putting out power. That said, it matches the Jazz when it comes to torque figures. However, the new 2018 Elite i20 wins the torque race with a figure of 114.7Nm. Another department where the Hyundai impresses is fuel efficiency though the petrol Honda Jazz is neck and neck with the Elite i20.

Diesel









Car Models





Hyundai Elite i20 2018





Honda Jazz





VW Polo









Engines





1.4-litre





1.5-litre





1.5-litre









Power





90PS





100PS





90PS/110PS (GT)









Torque





219.66Nm





200Nm





230Nm/250Nm (GT)









Transmission





6MT





6MT





5MT









Mileage





22.54kmpl





27.3kmpl





20.14kmpl/21.49kmpl (GT)









The power-dominance of the Jazz continues with the diesel engines as well but it can’t beat the Polo GT TDI. The Jazz gets a 1.5-litre, 100PS engine, generating 10PS more power than the new 2018 Elite i20 and the regular Polo. With the GT badge, the Polo pumps 110PS of power making it the most powerful hatch in this comparison. It also generates maximum torque of 250Nm, followed by the Elite i20 and the Jazz. But then it’s the Honda that’s the most fuel efficient of the lot with a mileage figure of 27.3kmpl.

Features

All three hatchbacks come with dual front airbags and ABS with EBD as standard right from their base variants onwards. However, in the Jazz, ABS with EBD is offered only in the base diesel variant and not in the petrol. While the VW Polo gets height-adjustable driver’s seat, adjustable front and rear head restraints and rear fog lamps, the Jazz comes with all-four power windows and integrated head restraints. The i20 seem to be too barebones in its entry-level variant, however, its higher variants are adequately loaded.

The top-spec variant of the 2018 Elite i20 features projector headlamps, side and curtain airbags and push-button start stop, which isn’t offered in any of the cars in this comparison. While the Jazz offers 60:40 split seating and LED rear tail lamps, the Polo comes with rain-sensing wipers and a cooled glovebox.

The Japanese and the Korean cars get a touchscreen infotainment unit (7-inch i20 and 6.5-inch Polo) that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Jazz too gets a similar 6.2-inch unit but it doesn’t support the connectivity options like its peers. Rear AC vents are offered on the i20 and the Polo, but absent in the Jazz.

Standard features









Features





2018 Hyundai Elite i20





Honda Jazz





VW Polo









Dual airbags





Yes





Yes





Yes









ABS with EBD





Yes





Yes (only diesel)





Yes









Central locking





Yes





No





Yes









Power Windows





Front





Front & Rear





Front









Speed sensing auto door lock





Yes





No





No









Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering





No





Only Tilt





Yes









Adjustable seat headrests





Front





Front





Front and rear









Tachometer





Yes





Yes





Yes









Body coloured bumpers, door handles and ORVMs





Only bumpers





NA





Yes









Fog lamps





No





No





Rear









Foldable seats





NA





Bench Type Seat Back Folding





Single folding rear seat backrest









Features in top-end variant:









Features





2018 Hyundai Elite i20





Honda Jazz





VW Polo









Side & Curtain airbags





Yes





No





No









Projector headlamps





Yes





No





No









Tilt & telescopic steering





Yes





Tilt





Yes









Automatic headlamps





Yes





No





No









Smart key





Yes





No





No









Foldable seats





NA





Magic seats



-Utility, Long, Tall and Refresh Modes



- 60:40 split seat back & cushion



- Reclining rear seat



- Rear seat adjustable headrest





Single folding rear seat backrest









Wheel size





16-inch alloys





15-inch alloys





16-inch alloys









LED DRLs





Yes





No





No









Glove box cooling





Yes





NA





Yes









Rear wiper and washer





Yes





Yes





Yes









Touchscreen infotainment system





7-inch with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity





6.2-inch with navigation





6.5-inch with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity









Push button start/stop





Yes





NA





No









Rear camera





Yes





Rear parking camera (wide, normal & top down view)





No









Reverse parking sensors





Yes





No





Yes









Also read: Top 5 Hatchbacks At Auto Expo 2018 – New Swift, 45X, Elite i20, Future-S & Tiago

Prices (ex-showroom Delhi):

Petrol prices









Hyundai Elite i20 2018





Honda Jazz





VW Polo









Era - Rs 5.35 lakh





E – Rs 5.99 lakh





Trendline – Rs 5.42 lakh









Magna Executive - Rs 5.99 lakh





S – Rs 6.63 lakh/ Rs 7.71 lakh (CVT)





Anniversary Edition – Rs 5.99 lakh









Sportz - Rs 6.59 lakh





SV – Rs 7.06 lakh





Comfortline – Rs 6.11 lakh









Asta - Rs 7.11 lakh





V – Rs 7.41 lakh/ Rs 8.47 lakh (CVT)





Highline – Rs 7.02 lakh









Asta (Dual Tone) - Rs 7.36 lakh





V Privilege – Rs 7.36 lakh / Rs 8.42 lakh (AT)





Highline Plus – Rs 7.24 lakh









Asta(O) - Rs 7.90 lakh





VX – Rs 7.90 lakh





GT– Rs 9.20 lakh





















GT Sport Edition – Rs 9.42 lakh









Diesel prices









Hyundai Elite i20 2018





Honda Jazz





VW Polo









Era - Rs 6.73 lakh





E – Rs 7.36 lakh





Trendline – Rs 6.93 lakh









Magna Executive - Rs 7.31 lakh





S – Rs 8.04 lakh





Comfortline – Rs 7.84 lakh









Sportz - Rs 7.83 lakh





SV – Rs 8.44 lakh





Highline – Rs 8.55 lakh









Asta - Rs 8.36 lakh





V – Rs 8.89 lakh





Highline Plus – Rs 8.78 lakh









Asta (Dual Tone) - Rs 8.60 lakh









V Privilege – Rs 8.82 lakh





GT– Rs 9.34 lakh









Asta(O) - Rs 9.15 lakh





VX – Rs 9.32 lakh





GT Sport Edition – Rs 9.56 lakh









Following the facelift, the Hyundai Elite i20 has become a more well-rounded package with the right amount of practical and feel-good features, at least in the top-spec variant. Side and curtain airbags further highlight its safety quotient. At Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 6.73 lakh (ex-showroom), it’s also the most affordable of the three hatchbacks in both the petrol and diesel guises.

If space is a priority, then the Honda Jazz will match your needs better. It’s got the biggest boot of the lot and the Magic Seats in the top-end variant adds to its versatility. And if you want a cheaper petrol automatic, then Jazz is the only option. The Jazz also has better rated mileage figures than the other two. However, it’s mid variants are also pricier compared to the features offered.

Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates.

Recommended: Hyundai Elite i20 First Look Review

Read More on : Elite i20 diesel