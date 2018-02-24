 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Variants: Which One To Buy - Magna, Sportz, Asta & More
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Variants: Which One To Buy - Magna, Sportz, Asta & More

2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Variants: Which One To Buy - Magna, Sportz, Asta & More

By: || Updated: 24 Feb 2018 09:30 PM
2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Variants: Which One To Buy - Magna, Sportz, Asta & More

Interested in buying the Elite i20 facelift? Know which of its variants is the right fit for you.



2018 Hyundai Elite i20



Hyundai launched the Elite i20 facelift at Auto Expo 2018 at a starting price of Rs 5.35 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.15 lakh for the top-spec Asta (O). The Elite i20 2018 has always been loaded with features and the new model gets even more, with some features trickling down from the elder sibling, the Hyundai Verna, as well.



The variant count remains unchanged at five: Era, Magna Executive, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O). Five variants spread out within around Rs 2.5 lakh makes it relatively easier for buyers to find the variant with the right mix of features according to their budget and preference.



 



Let’s get started with the vital stats and move on to the prices.



 























Dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)

3985x1734x1505

Wheelbase (mm)

2570

Ground Clearance (mm)

170

Fuel Capacity (Litres)

40


 





































Engine

1.2-Litre Kappa Petrol

1.4 U2 CRDi Diesel

Displacement

1197cc

1396cc

Transmission

5-speed manual

6-speed manual

Power

83PS

90PS

Torque

117Nm

224Nm

Efficiency

18.6kmpl

22.5kmpl


 



Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)



 










































Variant

Petrol

Diesel

Era

Rs 5.34 lakh

Rs 6.73 lakh

Magna Executive

Rs 5.99 lakh

Rs 7.31 lakh

Sportz

Rs 6.59 lakh

Rs 7.83 lakh

Asta

Rs 7.11 lakh

Rs 8.36 lakh

Asta (Dual Tone)

Rs 7.36 lakh

Rs 8.60 lakh

Asta (O)

Rs 7.90 lakh

Rs 9.15 lakh


 



Now that we are done with the prices and specifications, let’s start with the variant selection procedure.



2018 Hyundai Elite i20



Pictured: Elite i20 Asta Variants



Hyundai Elite i20 Era - Looks basic with black door handles and ORVMs and without wheel covers



 

















Variant

Petrol

Diesel

Era

Rs 5.34 lakh

Rs 6.73 lakh


 



Key features:





  • Black door handles and ORVMs




  • Black Front Grille




  • R14 Steel Wheels




  • Body Coloured Rear Bumpers




  • Front Seat With Adjustable Headrest




  • Front Power Windows




  • Dual Airbags




  • ABS




  • Seat-Belt With Pretensioners




  • Central locking





 



There are two things that the Elite i20’s base variant doesn’t get but the Baleno’s base variant gets: body coloured door handles and ORVMs and tilt adjustable steering. While you can get ORVMs and door handles painted in body colour at a nominal cost, to get tilt adjustable steering you’ll have to upgrade to a higher variant of the Elite i20.



The Elite i20 Era is otherwise fairly loaded as it gets all basic safety features, central locking and front power windows. The two much-needed features you’ll have to get fitted in your car would be a music system and wheel covers.



2018 Hyundai Elite i20



Hyundai Elite i20 Magna Executive - Checks all the basic features, worth upgrading from Era



 

















Variant

Petrol

Diesel

Magna Executive

Rs 5.99 lakh

Rs 7.31 lakh


 





  • High Gloss Front Grille




  • Body Coloured Door Handles And Mirrors




  • Full Wheel Covers




  • Front Armrest




  • 2-DIN Audio System




  • Front Speaker With Tweeters And Rear Speakers




  • AUX And USB Ports




  • All Power Windows With Driver Side Switch Illumination




  • Rear AC Vents




  • Electrically Adjustable ORVMs




  • Cooled glovebox





 



The Magna Executive is the bare minimum that you should be picking up in the Elite i20 2018. Features like rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs and cooled glovebox that you can’t get in the base variant even post purchase, make upgrading to Magna Executive from Era worth the extra money (Price Premium Over Elite i20 Era is Rs 65,000 and 58,000 for the petrol and diesel variants respectively). We wish this variant included rear parking sensors as well.



 



Hyundai Elite i20 Sportz - A variant that only some would want, not all



 

















Variant

Petrol

Diesel

Sportz

Rs 6.59 lakh

Rs 7.83 lakh


 





  • Front Fog Lamps




  • Rear Defogger With Timer




  • LED DRLs Near Fog Lamp




  • ORVM Integrated Indicators




  • Rear Parcel Tray




  • Sunglass Holder




  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat




  • Front and Rear Tweeters




  • Bluetooth Connectivity




  • Steering Integrated Controls




  • Iblue (Audio Control App)




  • Front Map Lamp




  • Auto Folding ORVMs




  • Keyless entry





 



The Sportz variant gets certain feel-good features that are more want-based rather than need. For example, it gets LED DRLs, keyless entry and steering-mounted controls - features that enhance your overall ownership experience but can possibly live without. This variant, too, misses out on rear parking aids, a feature that has turned into a necessity these days, especially in cities. Also, a variant that’s called Sportz should have at least had alloy wheels, isn’t it?



Those who’re willing to pay the premium for Magna Executive should instead try to stretch their budget and buy the Asta variant. Also Read: Top 5 Hatchbacks At Auto Expo 2018 – New Swift, 45X, Elite i20, Future-S & Tiago



2018 Hyundai Elite i20



Hyundai Elite i20 Asta - The premium hatchback you always wanted, incremental value is worth every penny



 






















Variant

Petrol

Diesel

Asta

Rs 7.11 lakh

Rs 8.36 lakh

Asta (Dual Tone)

Rs 7.36 lakh

Rs 8.60 lakh


 





  • Reverse Parking Sensors And Camera




  • Alloy wheels




  • Black Roof (Dual Tone Option)




  • Choice Of Red Or Orange Interior Inserts




  • Sliding Armrest




  • Adjustable Rear Headrest (Dual Tone)




  • 7-inch IPS Display Navigation System




  • Arkamys Speakers




  • Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink




  • Voice Recognition




  • Auto Climate Control With Cluster Ionizers





 



There’s no denying the fact that the Elite i20 Asta is loaded to the gills, getting a huge jump up in terms of equipment over the previous variant. That too without a dramatic price hike as you have to shell out a very reasonable Rs 52,000 for the petrol and Rs 53,000 for the diesel powertrain. There’s a dual-tone option as well available in red, orange and white with black contrasting roof and slightly bigger alloy wheels. The interior is all-black with orange inserts. The additional amount to pay for the petrol is Rs 25,000 and for diesel variant is 24,000. This isn’t a must-have upgrade but if you wish your Elite i20 to stand out, then it’s definitely worth the additional money. Related: Hyundai Elite i20 2018 vs Maruti Baleno – Specs Compared



 



Hyundai Elite i20 Asta (O) - Safety, looks and everything else you want



 

















Variant

Petrol

Diesel

Asta (O)

Rs 7.90 lakh

Rs 9.15 lakh


 





  • Side And Curtain Airbags




  • ISOFIX




  • Height Adjustable Seat Belt- Driver And Passenger




  • Auto Headlamps




  • Projector Headlights With Cornering Function




  • LED DRLs




  • Chrome Outside Door Handles




  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel And Gear Knob




  • Clutch Lock




  • Parking Sensor Display




  • Auto Unlock Function




  • Rear Armrest With Cup Holder




  • Push Button Start/Stop




  • Auto Link Connected Car Technology





2018 Hyundai Elite i20 The incremental features list on offer in the Asta (O) is huge but so is the additional price you have to pay. Hyundai is asking for Rs 79,000 over the Asta variant for both the drivetrains.  That’s because now it gets a total of six airbags (more than even the Maruti Baleno and Honda Jazz), LED DRLs and projector headlamps. There is no substitute for safety and if you can afford to shell out extra, we recommend that you buy the Asta (O) variant. Besides safety features, it also gets more goodies that add to the premium quotient of the car. But if you cannot stomach the price premium, then the Asta is still the most bang for buck variant you can opt for.



Read More on : Hyundai i20 diesel



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Hyundai Elite i20: Variants Explained

trending now

INDIA
At population control program, BJP MLA Vikram Saini says ...
INDIA
Anna Hazare to visit UP to mobilise support for ...
VIDEO
Karnataka Assembly: Rahul Gandhi eyes on Lingayat caste during ...