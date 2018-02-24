2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Variants: Which One To Buy - Magna, Sportz, Asta & More

Interested in buying the Elite i20 facelift? Know which of its variants is the right fit for you.

Hyundai launched the Elite i20 facelift at Auto Expo 2018 at a starting price of Rs 5.35 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.15 lakh for the top-spec Asta (O). The Elite i20 2018 has always been loaded with features and the new model gets even more, with some features trickling down from the elder sibling, the Hyundai Verna, as well.

The variant count remains unchanged at five: Era, Magna Executive, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O). Five variants spread out within around Rs 2.5 lakh makes it relatively easier for buyers to find the variant with the right mix of features according to their budget and preference.

Let’s get started with the vital stats and move on to the prices.









Dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)





3985x1734x1505









Wheelbase (mm)





2570









Ground Clearance (mm)





170









Fuel Capacity (Litres)





40

















Engine





1.2-Litre Kappa Petrol





1.4 U2 CRDi Diesel









Displacement





1197cc





1396cc









Transmission





5-speed manual





6-speed manual









Power





83PS





90PS









Torque





117Nm





224Nm









Efficiency





18.6kmpl





22.5kmpl









Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)









Variant





Petrol





Diesel









Era





Rs 5.34 lakh





Rs 6.73 lakh









Magna Executive





Rs 5.99 lakh





Rs 7.31 lakh









Sportz





Rs 6.59 lakh





Rs 7.83 lakh









Asta





Rs 7.11 lakh





Rs 8.36 lakh









Asta (Dual Tone)





Rs 7.36 lakh





Rs 8.60 lakh









Asta (O)





Rs 7.90 lakh





Rs 9.15 lakh









Now that we are done with the prices and specifications, let’s start with the variant selection procedure.

Pictured: Elite i20 Asta Variants

Hyundai Elite i20 Era - Looks basic with black door handles and ORVMs and without wheel covers









Variant





Petrol





Diesel









Era





Rs 5.34 lakh





Rs 6.73 lakh









Key features:





Black door handles and ORVMs







Black Front Grille







R14 Steel Wheels







Body Coloured Rear Bumpers







Front Seat With Adjustable Headrest







Front Power Windows







Dual Airbags







ABS







Seat-Belt With Pretensioners







Central locking





There are two things that the Elite i20’s base variant doesn’t get but the Baleno’s base variant gets: body coloured door handles and ORVMs and tilt adjustable steering. While you can get ORVMs and door handles painted in body colour at a nominal cost, to get tilt adjustable steering you’ll have to upgrade to a higher variant of the Elite i20.

The Elite i20 Era is otherwise fairly loaded as it gets all basic safety features, central locking and front power windows. The two much-needed features you’ll have to get fitted in your car would be a music system and wheel covers.

Hyundai Elite i20 Magna Executive - Checks all the basic features, worth upgrading from Era









Variant





Petrol





Diesel









Magna Executive





Rs 5.99 lakh





Rs 7.31 lakh













High Gloss Front Grille







Body Coloured Door Handles And Mirrors







Full Wheel Covers







Front Armrest







2-DIN Audio System







Front Speaker With Tweeters And Rear Speakers







AUX And USB Ports







All Power Windows With Driver Side Switch Illumination







Rear AC Vents







Electrically Adjustable ORVMs







Cooled glovebox





The Magna Executive is the bare minimum that you should be picking up in the Elite i20 2018. Features like rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs and cooled glovebox that you can’t get in the base variant even post purchase, make upgrading to Magna Executive from Era worth the extra money (Price Premium Over Elite i20 Era is Rs 65,000 and 58,000 for the petrol and diesel variants respectively). We wish this variant included rear parking sensors as well.

Hyundai Elite i20 Sportz - A variant that only some would want, not all









Variant





Petrol





Diesel









Sportz





Rs 6.59 lakh





Rs 7.83 lakh













Front Fog Lamps







Rear Defogger With Timer







LED DRLs Near Fog Lamp







ORVM Integrated Indicators







Rear Parcel Tray







Sunglass Holder







Height Adjustable Driver Seat







Front and Rear Tweeters







Bluetooth Connectivity







Steering Integrated Controls







Iblue (Audio Control App)







Front Map Lamp







Auto Folding ORVMs







Keyless entry





The Sportz variant gets certain feel-good features that are more want-based rather than need. For example, it gets LED DRLs, keyless entry and steering-mounted controls - features that enhance your overall ownership experience but can possibly live without. This variant, too, misses out on rear parking aids, a feature that has turned into a necessity these days, especially in cities. Also, a variant that’s called Sportz should have at least had alloy wheels, isn’t it?

Those who’re willing to pay the premium for Magna Executive should instead try to stretch their budget and buy the Asta variant. Also Read: Top 5 Hatchbacks At Auto Expo 2018 – New Swift, 45X, Elite i20, Future-S & Tiago

Hyundai Elite i20 Asta - The premium hatchback you always wanted, incremental value is worth every penny









Variant





Petrol





Diesel









Asta





Rs 7.11 lakh





Rs 8.36 lakh









Asta (Dual Tone)





Rs 7.36 lakh





Rs 8.60 lakh













Reverse Parking Sensors And Camera







Alloy wheels







Black Roof (Dual Tone Option)







Choice Of Red Or Orange Interior Inserts







Sliding Armrest







Adjustable Rear Headrest (Dual Tone)







7-inch IPS Display Navigation System







Arkamys Speakers







Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink







Voice Recognition







Auto Climate Control With Cluster Ionizers





There’s no denying the fact that the Elite i20 Asta is loaded to the gills, getting a huge jump up in terms of equipment over the previous variant. That too without a dramatic price hike as you have to shell out a very reasonable Rs 52,000 for the petrol and Rs 53,000 for the diesel powertrain. There’s a dual-tone option as well available in red, orange and white with black contrasting roof and slightly bigger alloy wheels. The interior is all-black with orange inserts. The additional amount to pay for the petrol is Rs 25,000 and for diesel variant is 24,000. This isn’t a must-have upgrade but if you wish your Elite i20 to stand out, then it’s definitely worth the additional money. Related: Hyundai Elite i20 2018 vs Maruti Baleno – Specs Compared

Hyundai Elite i20 Asta (O) - Safety, looks and everything else you want









Variant





Petrol





Diesel









Asta (O)





Rs 7.90 lakh





Rs 9.15 lakh













Side And Curtain Airbags







ISOFIX







Height Adjustable Seat Belt- Driver And Passenger







Auto Headlamps







Projector Headlights With Cornering Function







LED DRLs







Chrome Outside Door Handles







Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel And Gear Knob







Clutch Lock







Parking Sensor Display







Auto Unlock Function







Rear Armrest With Cup Holder







Push Button Start/Stop







Auto Link Connected Car Technology





The incremental features list on offer in the Asta (O) is huge but so is the additional price you have to pay. Hyundai is asking for Rs 79,000 over the Asta variant for both the drivetrains. That’s because now it gets a total of six airbags (more than even the Maruti Baleno and Honda Jazz), LED DRLs and projector headlamps. There is no substitute for safety and if you can afford to shell out extra, we recommend that you buy the Asta (O) variant. Besides safety features, it also gets more goodies that add to the premium quotient of the car. But if you cannot stomach the price premium, then the Asta is still the most bang for buck variant you can opt for.

