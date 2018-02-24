2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Variants: Which One To Buy - Magna, Sportz, Asta & More

Interested in buying the Elite i20 facelift? Know which of its variants is the right fit for you.
Hyundai launched the Elite i20 facelift at Auto Expo 2018 at a starting price of Rs 5.35 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.15 lakh for the top-spec Asta (O). The Elite i20 2018 has always been loaded with features and the new model gets even more, with some features trickling down from the elder sibling, the Hyundai Verna, as well.
The variant count remains unchanged at five: Era, Magna Executive, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O). Five variants spread out within around Rs 2.5 lakh makes it relatively easier for buyers to find the variant with the right mix of features according to their budget and preference.
Let’s get started with the vital stats and move on to the prices.
Dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
3985x1734x1505
Wheelbase (mm)
2570
Ground Clearance (mm)
170
Fuel Capacity (Litres)
40
Engine
1.2-Litre Kappa Petrol
1.4 U2 CRDi Diesel
Displacement
1197cc
1396cc
Transmission
5-speed manual
6-speed manual
Power
83PS
90PS
Torque
117Nm
224Nm
Efficiency
18.6kmpl
22.5kmpl
Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)
Variant
Petrol
Diesel
Era
Rs 5.34 lakh
Rs 6.73 lakh
Magna Executive
Rs 5.99 lakh
Rs 7.31 lakh
Sportz
Rs 6.59 lakh
Rs 7.83 lakh
Asta
Rs 7.11 lakh
Rs 8.36 lakh
Asta (Dual Tone)
Rs 7.36 lakh
Rs 8.60 lakh
Asta (O)
Rs 7.90 lakh
Rs 9.15 lakh
Now that we are done with the prices and specifications, let’s start with the variant selection procedure.
Pictured: Elite i20 Asta Variants
Hyundai Elite i20 Era - Looks basic with black door handles and ORVMs and without wheel covers
Variant
Petrol
Diesel
Era
Rs 5.34 lakh
Rs 6.73 lakh
Key features:
Black door handles and ORVMs
Black Front Grille
R14 Steel Wheels
Body Coloured Rear Bumpers
Front Seat With Adjustable Headrest
Front Power Windows
Dual Airbags
ABS
Seat-Belt With Pretensioners
Central locking
There are two things that the Elite i20’s base variant doesn’t get but the Baleno’s base variant gets: body coloured door handles and ORVMs and tilt adjustable steering. While you can get ORVMs and door handles painted in body colour at a nominal cost, to get tilt adjustable steering you’ll have to upgrade to a higher variant of the Elite i20.
The Elite i20 Era is otherwise fairly loaded as it gets all basic safety features, central locking and front power windows. The two much-needed features you’ll have to get fitted in your car would be a music system and wheel covers.
Hyundai Elite i20 Magna Executive - Checks all the basic features, worth upgrading from Era
Variant
Petrol
Diesel
Magna Executive
Rs 5.99 lakh
Rs 7.31 lakh
High Gloss Front Grille
Body Coloured Door Handles And Mirrors
Full Wheel Covers
Front Armrest
2-DIN Audio System
Front Speaker With Tweeters And Rear Speakers
AUX And USB Ports
All Power Windows With Driver Side Switch Illumination
Rear AC Vents
Electrically Adjustable ORVMs
Cooled glovebox
The Magna Executive is the bare minimum that you should be picking up in the Elite i20 2018. Features like rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs and cooled glovebox that you can’t get in the base variant even post purchase, make upgrading to Magna Executive from Era worth the extra money (Price Premium Over Elite i20 Era is Rs 65,000 and 58,000 for the petrol and diesel variants respectively). We wish this variant included rear parking sensors as well.
Hyundai Elite i20 Sportz - A variant that only some would want, not all
Variant
Petrol
Diesel
Sportz
Rs 6.59 lakh
Rs 7.83 lakh
Front Fog Lamps
Rear Defogger With Timer
LED DRLs Near Fog Lamp
ORVM Integrated Indicators
Rear Parcel Tray
Sunglass Holder
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Front and Rear Tweeters
Bluetooth Connectivity
Steering Integrated Controls
Iblue (Audio Control App)
Front Map Lamp
Auto Folding ORVMs
Keyless entry
The Sportz variant gets certain feel-good features that are more want-based rather than need. For example, it gets LED DRLs, keyless entry and steering-mounted controls - features that enhance your overall ownership experience but can possibly live without. This variant, too, misses out on rear parking aids, a feature that has turned into a necessity these days, especially in cities. Also, a variant that’s called Sportz should have at least had alloy wheels, isn’t it?
Those who’re willing to pay the premium for Magna Executive should instead try to stretch their budget and buy the Asta variant. Also Read: Top 5 Hatchbacks At Auto Expo 2018 – New Swift, 45X, Elite i20, Future-S & Tiago
Hyundai Elite i20 Asta - The premium hatchback you always wanted, incremental value is worth every penny
Variant
Petrol
Diesel
Asta
Rs 7.11 lakh
Rs 8.36 lakh
Asta (Dual Tone)
Rs 7.36 lakh
Rs 8.60 lakh
Reverse Parking Sensors And Camera
Alloy wheels
Black Roof (Dual Tone Option)
Choice Of Red Or Orange Interior Inserts
Sliding Armrest
Adjustable Rear Headrest (Dual Tone)
7-inch IPS Display Navigation System
Arkamys Speakers
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink
Voice Recognition
Auto Climate Control With Cluster Ionizers
There’s no denying the fact that the Elite i20 Asta is loaded to the gills, getting a huge jump up in terms of equipment over the previous variant. That too without a dramatic price hike as you have to shell out a very reasonable Rs 52,000 for the petrol and Rs 53,000 for the diesel powertrain. There’s a dual-tone option as well available in red, orange and white with black contrasting roof and slightly bigger alloy wheels. The interior is all-black with orange inserts. The additional amount to pay for the petrol is Rs 25,000 and for diesel variant is 24,000. This isn’t a must-have upgrade but if you wish your Elite i20 to stand out, then it’s definitely worth the additional money. Related: Hyundai Elite i20 2018 vs Maruti Baleno – Specs Compared
Hyundai Elite i20 Asta (O) - Safety, looks and everything else you want
Variant
Petrol
Diesel
Asta (O)
Rs 7.90 lakh
Rs 9.15 lakh
Side And Curtain Airbags
ISOFIX
Height Adjustable Seat Belt- Driver And Passenger
Auto Headlamps
Projector Headlights With Cornering Function
LED DRLs
Chrome Outside Door Handles
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel And Gear Knob
Clutch Lock
Parking Sensor Display
Auto Unlock Function
Rear Armrest With Cup Holder
Push Button Start/Stop
Auto Link Connected Car Technology
The incremental features list on offer in the Asta (O) is huge but so is the additional price you have to pay. Hyundai is asking for Rs 79,000 over the Asta variant for both the drivetrains. That’s because now it gets a total of six airbags (more than even the Maruti Baleno and Honda Jazz), LED DRLs and projector headlamps. There is no substitute for safety and if you can afford to shell out extra, we recommend that you buy the Asta (O) variant. Besides safety features, it also gets more goodies that add to the premium quotient of the car. But if you cannot stomach the price premium, then the Asta is still the most bang for buck variant you can opt for.
