2018 Honda Livo and Dream Yuga launched



The new Livo is priced at Rs 56,230 while the Dream Yuga now retails for Rs 52,741 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi)







Since the last two months, we have seen a slew of launches from Honda. First came the Shine and Shine SP followed by the X-Blade and the Activa 5G. Today, Honda launched two more bikes from the 2018 lineup it had showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 - the 110cc Honda Livo and the Dream Yuga with a price tag of Rs 56,230 and Rs 52,741 (both, ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.



For 2018, the Livo gets cosmetic updates in the form of new graphics. New features include a semi-digital instrument cluster which gets a service due indicator and clock. Mechanical changes are restricted to the introduction of a low maintenance sealed drive chain.



Power is courtesy of a 109.19cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor that makes 8.4PS at 7500rpm and 9.09Nm of torque at 5000rpm. The motor comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox.



It is enclosed in a diamond type chassis that gets telescopic front forks and twin 5-step adjustable rear shock absorbers. Braking is via 130mm drum brakes on both sides with a 240mm front disc brake as an option. Competition for the Honda Livo comes in the form of the Bajaj Discover 110, Hero Splendor iSmart 110 and the TVS Victor.







The Dream Yuga, on the other hand, gets subtle cosmetic updates such as new graphics, body-coloured rearview mirrors and a new brown paint scheme. Mechanical updates include new low rolling resistance tyres that should help improve fuel efficiency and a low maintenance sealed drive chain.



It is powered by the same 109.19, air-cooled, single cylinder motor that does duty in the Livo and makes the same 8.5PS and 9.09Nm. The motor is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The Dream Yuga is underpinned by a diamond type frame with telescopic forks at the front and dual non-adjustable shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is via 130m drums at the front and rear. Competition for the Dream Yuga come in the form of Bajaj’s Platina Comfortec, the Hero Passion Pro and the TVS Star City Plus. Both bikes should reach Honda dealerships across the country in the next few days.